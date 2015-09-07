Outside competition breeds more trust among coworkers

September 19, 2018, University of British Columbia
competition
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Working in a competitive industry fosters a greater level of trust amongst workers, finds a new study from the University of British Columbia, Princeton University and Aix-Marseille University, published today in Science Advances.

This phenomenon was identified using data from the both the U.S. and Germany across multiple manufacturing industries. The authors suggest that more intense in an industry leads to more pro-social behavior, like sharing, co-operation, and volunteering, at a company.

"In competitive markets, employers unable to elicit such cooperative behavior are likely to be out-competed by those that are more successful in doing so," said Patrick Francois, co-author and professor of the Vancouver School of Economics at UBC. "Pro-social behavior from employees makes them more productive, which is good for business."

In a laboratory experiment aimed at replicating the data in a controlled environment, the researchers had participants play the public goods game, a standard of experimental economics. The game sees participants make a choice between making a financial contribution to a collective pool, or keeping their money for themselves.

They ran the game twice—once in the traditional way, and the second time manipulating the degree of competition across the groups to mimic the variation in competition across industries. They found the more competitive version of the game gave rise to more pro-social behavior and a reported increase in generalized trust amongst the participants; exactly as seen in the data.

According to the researchers, the origins of pro-social among humans is still poorly understood, but point to competition across firms as a potential factor supporting cultural evolution.

Francois' co-authors are Thomas Fujiwara of Princeton University in the U.S. and Tanguy van Ypsersele of Aix-Marseille University in France.

About the game

In the first traditional game, individuals were paired up anonymously across multiple rounds with different partners and given 10 Euros to play with in each round. Both parties in a round could decide how much they would want to contribute of that to a collective pool, which would benefit themselves and their partner equally. The amount of the collective pool would increase by 1.5 times if the players made a contribution, giving subjects a net earning of 0.75 for every Euro given. The best strategy then is for both to contribute nothing in every round. A prediction in game theory known as the Nash equilibrium. As in most cases of this game, players were seen to have their contributions decline as the rounds progressed, and the players became more strategic heading closer towards the Nash equilibrium prediction.

In the more competitive version of the game, the collective pool depended not only on the joint individual contribution and their partner's, but also on the size of their joint contribution relative to that of a randomly allocated comparator group. If their joint contribution equaled or exceeded the comparator group, they would receive their share of the collective pool, as in the standard game. If not, they received nothing. This made contributing more risky than in the standard game. But surprisingly, the researchers found that competition did in fact induce higher levels of contribution to the collective pool in the public goods across all rounds, with no declining pattern. In surveying the participants after, they also reported higher levels of generalized trust.

Explore further: Testing theories of cooperation between groups in rural Georgia

More information: P. Francois at University of British Columbia in Vancouver, BC, Canada el al., "The origins of human prosociality: A test of cultural group selection on economic data and in the laboratory," Science Advances (2018). advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/9/eaat2201

Related Stories

Trust game increases rate synchrony, study shows

September 8, 2015

A study by researchers from Aarhus University recently published in the Journal of Physiology and Behavior shows that when people build trust, their hearts get in sync and beat as one. When a public goods game is used to ...

Recommended for you

Outside competition breeds more trust among coworkers

September 19, 2018

Working in a competitive industry fosters a greater level of trust amongst workers, finds a new study from the University of British Columbia, Princeton University and Aix-Marseille University, published today in Science ...

Oldest-known aquatic reptiles probably spent time on land

September 19, 2018

The oldest known aquatic reptiles, the mesosaurs, probably spent part of their life on land, reveals a new study published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. The fossilized bones of adult Mesosaurus share similarities ...

Research shows SE Asian population boom 4,000 years ago

September 19, 2018

Researchers at The Australian National University (ANU) have uncovered a previously unconfirmed population boom across South East Asia that occurred 4,000 years ago, thanks to a new method for measuring prehistoric population ...

Searching for new bridge forms that can span further

September 19, 2018

Newly identified bridge forms could enable significantly longer bridge spans to be achieved in the future, potentially making a crossing over the Strait of Gibraltar, from the Iberian Peninsula to Morocco, feasible.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Tribalism. If people are not challenged from without they will find reasons for conflict within.

Comment #22,222 for otto. Must be a holiday.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.