Chandra detection of diskless young stars

September 17, 2018, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
Chandra detection of diskless young stars
A false-color infrared photograph of the Serpens cluster, showing its young stars peering out from deep within a dense ridge of dust that obscures the optical light. Astronomers used X-ray (ACISI-I) images of the region to conclude that a number of these stars are indeed very young even though they do not host disks of material around them. The stars may have lost their disks due to interactions in the cluster, whereas usually diskless stars are older. Credit: NASA/Spitzer and Winston 2018

Stars frequently form in crowded environments. By combining the resources of multi-wavelength missions like Chandra in the X-ray and Spitzer in the infrared, astronomers are able to resolve ambiguities and assemble a much more complete census of cluster content and the individual properties of the population. A case in point is the development of disks (possibly protoplanetary) around new stars. Disks form along with the new star and then evolve over a few million years before dissipating, perhaps leaving planets behind, and in clustered environments their development can be influenced by interactions with neighbors.

Stellar disks are warmed by their stars and were first spotted via the infrared from the warm dust. More evolved without disks lack this characteristic infrared signature and thus can be identified as the the more evolved ones in a cluster. Young stars were also discovered to emit elevated levels of X-rays as compared to main-sequence stars because of their still-developing internal circulation. (In fact, young stars can have luminosities thousands of times brighter in X-rays than their older stellar counterparts.) In a crowded cluster environment, however, where other factors besides age are thought to be able to inhibit or disrupt the development of a , the X-ray emission offers an independent tool to identify those young stars without disks.

The Serpens South cluster of stars, estimated to be located about 900 light-years away in the direction of the constellation Serpens, is very young and its stars are heavily masked by the thick natal dust in their environment – indeed, it is thought to be among the youngest regions near us, making it an important test-bed for the study of disk evolution in clustered environments. CfA astronomers Elaine Winston and Scott Wolk and two collaborators used data from Chandra and Spitzer to analyze sixty-six young stars in the cluster with both infrared and X-ray emission. They found five stars that appeared to be diskless and old because they lacked the infrared signature of disks, but based on their X-ray emission they are actually still quite young: Their disk dissipation is the result not of aging but of cluster interactions, consistent with the theory.

The team was also able to address a long-standing dispute over the distance to the cluster. Many astronomers had assumed it was as much as three-thousand light-years away, the same distance as another in that region of sky, but the intrinsic X-ray brightness of young stars in clusters is known to follow a relatively narrow distribution of values, and the observed X-ray emission of these stars argues against the farther distance estimate and in favor of the 900 light-tear value.

Explore further: Unraveling the stellar content of young clusters

More information: E. Winston et al. Chandra Detection of an Evolved Population of Young Stars in Serpens South, The Astronomical Journal (2018). DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/aabe82

Related Stories

Unraveling the stellar content of young clusters

August 14, 2018

About twenty-five percent of young stars in our galaxy form in clustered environments, and stars in a cluster are often close enough to each other to affect the way they accrete gas and grow. Astronomers trying to understand ...

'X'-ploring the Eagle Nebula and 'Pillars of Creation'

July 13, 2018

The Eagle Nebula, also known as Messier 16, contains the young star cluster NGC 6611. It also the site of the spectacular star-forming region known as the Pillars of Creation, which is located in the southern portion of the ...

NASA image: Stellar sparklers that last

July 3, 2015

While fireworks only last a short time here on Earth, a bundle of cosmic sparklers in a nearby cluster of stars will be going off for a very long time. NGC 1333 is a star cluster populated with many young stars that are less ...

Stellar family portrait in X-rays

May 3, 2018

In some ways, star clusters are like giant families with thousands of stellar siblings. These stars come from the same origins—a common cloud of gas and dust—and are bound to one another by gravity. Astronomers think ...

Cygnus OB2: Probing a nearby stellar cradle

November 8, 2012

(Phys.org)—The Milky Way and other galaxies in the universe harbor many young star clusters and associations that each contain hundreds to thousands of hot, massive, young stars known as O and B stars. The star cluster ...

Recommended for you

Juno captures elusive 'brown barge'

September 17, 2018

A long, brown oval known as a "brown barge" in Jupiter's South Equatorial Belt is captured in this color-enhanced image from NASA's Juno spacecraft.

Chandra detection of diskless young stars

September 17, 2018

Stars frequently form in crowded environments. By combining the resources of multi-wavelength missions like Chandra in the X-ray and Spitzer in the infrared, astronomers are able to resolve ambiguities and assemble a much ...

Magnetic waves create chaos in star-forming clouds

September 13, 2018

New research by Stella Offner, assistant professor of astronomy at The University of Texas at Austin, finds that magnetic waves are an important factor driving the process of star formation within the enormous clouds that ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.