Unraveling the stellar content of young clusters

August 14, 2018, Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
Unraveling the stellar content of young clusters
A region of clustered star formation. The left frame shows a high spatial resolution infrared image of the cluster; three young stars are seen in the colored circles, with the white circle showing a fiducial size. The right frame is the same cluster seen at longer wavelengths with a different instrument. The three stars are blended together. A new technique determines the most likely contribution each of the stars makes to this and other long-wavelength images, and uses that to infer the stars' properties. Credit: Martinez-Galarza et al 2018

About twenty-five percent of young stars in our galaxy form in clustered environments, and stars in a cluster are often close enough to each other to affect the way they accrete gas and grow. Astronomers trying to understand the details of star formation, for example the relative abundance of massive stars to low mass ones, must take such complicated clustering effects into account. Measuring the actual demographics of a cluster is not easy either.

Young stars are embedded within obscuring clouds of natal material. Infrared radiation can escape, however, and astronomers probe these regions at infrared wavelengths using the shape of the (the SED—the relative amounts of flux emitted at different wavelengths) to diagnose the nature of the young star: its mass, age, accretion activity, developing disk, and similar properties. One major complication is that the various telescopes and instruments used to measure an SED have large and different-sized beams that encompass multiple objects in a cluster. As a result, each point in an SED is a confused blend of emission from all the constituent stars, with the longest wavelength datapoints (from the largest beams) covering a spatial region perhaps ten times larger than the shortest wavelength points.

CfA astronomers Rafael Martinez-Galarz and Howard Smith and their two colleagues have developed a new statistical analysis technique to address the problem of confused SEDs in clustered environments. Using the highest for each region, the team identifies the distinguishable stars (at least this many are in the cluster) and their emission at those wavelengths. They combine a Bayesian statistical approach with a large grid of modeled young stellar SEDs to determine the most probable continuation of each individual SED into the blended, longer-wavelength bands and thus leads to the determination of the most likely value of each star's mass, age, and environmental parameters. The resultant summed SED is not unique but is the most likely solution.

The astronomers apply their method to seventy young, low mass stellar clusters observed by the Spitzer Space Telescope's Infrared Array Camera, and derive their physical properties. Their results are in excellent agreement with general expectations for the distribution of stellar masses. They also find several unexpected preliminary results, including a relationship between the total mass of the cluster and the mass of its largest member. The team plans to extend the wavelength ranges included in their SED analysis and to increase the number of clusters analyzed.

Explore further: Astronomers detect almost one hundred new young stellar objects in Serpens South

More information: Unraveling the Spectral Energy Distributions of Clustered YSOs. arXiv:1803.10779 [astro-ph.SR] arxiv.org/abs/1803.10779

Related Stories

Stellar family portrait in X-rays

May 3, 2018

In some ways, star clusters are like giant families with thousands of stellar siblings. These stars come from the same origins—a common cloud of gas and dust—and are bound to one another by gravity. Astronomers think ...

The initial mass function

December 11, 2017

The gas and dust in giant molecular clouds gradually come together under the influence of gravity to form stars. Precisely how this occurs, however, is incompletely understood. The mass of a star, for example, is by far the ...

Exotic binary stars

April 9, 2018

Cataclysmic variable stars (CVs) are white dwarf stars that are accreting from an orbiting, low mass binary companion star. The accretion is facilitated by the proximity of the stars; typical orbital periods range from about ...

ALMA reveals inner web of stellar nursery

March 7, 2018

This spectacular and unusual image shows part of the famous Orion Nebula, a star formation region lying about 1350 light-years from Earth. It combines a mosaic of millimetre-wavelength images from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter ...

Recommended for you

Unraveling the stellar content of young clusters

August 14, 2018

About twenty-five percent of young stars in our galaxy form in clustered environments, and stars in a cluster are often close enough to each other to affect the way they accrete gas and grow. Astronomers trying to understand ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.