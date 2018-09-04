Researchers determine absolute duration of photoelectric effect for the first time

September 20, 2018, Technical University Munich
Team of researchers determines absolute duration of photoelectric effect for the first time
Kienberger's team has developed a measurement method that allows to determine the time between the recording of an X-ray photon and the emission of an electron. Credit: A. Heddergott/ TUM

The photoelectric effect provides the basis for solar energy and global communications; Albert Einstein described it over a century ago. For the first time, scientists from the Technical University of Munich (TUM), the Max-Planck Institute of Quantum Optics (MPQ), and the TU Wien have now measured the absolute duration of the light absorption and of the resulting photoelectron released from a solid body.

When a is irradiated with X-rays, electrons separate from it and move toward the surface. But how long does this take? This question was investigated by the international research team led by Prof. Reinhard Kienberger from the Chair of Laser and X-ray Physics at the TUM, who comes from the province of Salzburg. This is because in the past, only the direction and energy of the electrons could be determined. Previously, the path of the , e.g., through a crystal, could not be observed due to its microscopic dimensions and the extremely short duration of the process.

However, the international team developed a new measuring method that allows researchers to determine the time between the absorption of an X-ray photon and the emission of an electron. For this purpose, the physicists "glued" individual iodine atoms to a tungsten crystal and exposed it to X-ray flashes, which triggered the . Because the iodine atoms react extremely quickly to incident X-rays, they serve as light and electron stopwatches.

In order to increase the precision of the measurement, these stopwatches were then calibrated in a further experiment with a recently developed absolute reference (see second publication below). "This allows the emission of the photoelectrons from a crystal to be determined with an accuracy of a few attoseconds," says Reinhard Kienberger. An is a billionth of a billionth of a second. The measurement shows that photoelectrons from the tungsten crystal can be generated in around 40 attoseconds—around twice as fast as expected. This is due to the fact that light of certain colors interacted primarily with the atoms in the uppermost level of the tungsten crystal.

Another interesting effect was also observed during the experiment: Electrons from atoms on the surface of a crystal are freed even faster. Upon being irradiated with X-rays, they immediately released without a measurable delay. This could be interesting for the manufacturing of particularly quick photocathodes for an application in a , concluded the TUM researchers, as they now know how to accelerate or manipulate the photon-electron conversion.

Furthermore, the new method can also be used to examine the behavior of complicated molecules on surfaces—a promising approach to e.g. develop innovative new solar cells. With the knowledge of these hitherto unknown photochemical processes, technical applications can now be optimized even further.

The study is published in Nature.

Explore further: Physicists produce extremely short and specifically shaped electron pulses for materials studies

More information: Absolute timing of the photoelectric effect, Nature (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0503-6 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0503-6

M. Ossiander et al. Attosecond correlation dynamics, Nature Physics (2016). DOI: 10.1038/nphys3941

Related Stories

The pho­to­elec­tric ef­fect in stereo

June 22, 2018

In the photoelectric effect, a photon ejects an electron from a material. Researchers at ETH have now used attosecond laser pulses to measure the time evolution of this effect in molecules. From their results they can deduce ...

Hard X-ray flash breaks speed record

April 10, 2018

Reactions in solar panels, catalytic converters, and other devices are governed by the quick motion of electrons. To capture the movement of these electrons, scientists use pulses of extremely high energy x-rays. The challenge ...

Processes in the atomic microcosmos revealed

May 16, 2018

Physicists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) have successfully generated controlled electron pulses in the attosecond range. They used optical traveling waves formed by laser pulses of varying wavelengths. ...

A space-time sensor for light-matter interactions

November 30, 2017

Physicists in the Laboratory for Attosecond Physics (run jointly by LMU Munich and the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics) have developed an attosecond electron microscope that allows them to visualize the dispersion ...

Recommended for you

The hunt for leptoquarks is on

September 19, 2018

Matter is made of elementary particles, and the Standard Model of particle physics states that these particles occur in two families: leptons (such as electrons and neutrinos) and quarks (which make up protons and neutrons). ...

Fiber optic sensor measures tiny magnetic fields

September 19, 2018

Researchers have developed a light-based technique for measuring very weak magnetic fields, such as those produced when neurons fire in the brain. The inexpensive and compact sensors could offer an alternative to the magnetic ...

Researchers push the boundaries of optical microscopy

September 19, 2018

The field of optical microscopy research has developed rapidly in recent years. Thanks to the invention of a technique called super-resolution fluorescence microscopy, it has recently become possible to view even the smaller ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.