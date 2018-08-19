Workplace software startup Slack valued at $7.1 bn in new funding

August 21, 2018
Co-founder Stewart Butterfield of Slack, whose funding lifted the valuation of the software startup to more than $7 billion, is
Co-founder Stewart Butterfield of Slack, whose funding lifted the valuation of the software startup to more than $7 billion, is seen at the VivaTech trade fair in May 2018 in Paris

Slack, the workplace collaboration software startup that aims to fuel a move away from email, said Tuesday it raised $427 million to give it a valuation of some $7.1 billion.

The latest capital round makes Slack one of the most richly valued "unicorns," or startups with private funding worth at least $1 billion.

Slack, which offers real-time messaging for the , said in its announcement it has more than eight million daily active users and more than 70,000 "paid teams" that subscribe to its premium services.

"The way people work is changing, and we are committed to delivering the best product and experience for our customers in this new era," a Slack statement said.

"Our mission is to make people's working lives simpler, more pleasant, and more productive, and we are grateful for the support along the way."

Slack, created in 2013, has been a leader in the new segment but faces competition from the likes of Microsoft, Facebook and others offering workplace collaboration tools.

Analysts say Slack has found a niche, especially among small- and medium-sized businesses, where employees can face information overload from email.

The latest funding is led by Dragoneer Investment Group and General Atlantic, joined by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and Wellington Management, with Baillie Gifford and Sands Capital and existing investors, Slack said.

It previously raised some $841 million.

Explore further: Slack's messaging service sets sights on big businesses

Related Stories

Slack's messaging service sets sights on big businesses

January 31, 2017

Slack Technologies, a fast-growing startup trying to wean businesses off email by hooking employees on its more informal messaging service, is now hoping to snare the world's biggest companies as customers.

New messaging apps gain traction in workplace

October 17, 2016

Looking to break out of a "messy" email situation, the nonprofit group dosomething.org recently switched over to a new way of communicating among its far-flung teams.

Microsoft replacing Skype for Business with Teams

September 28, 2017

Microsoft is ending Skype's foray into business communications, packaging its communications tools into Microsoft Teams, the company's challenge to workplace collaboration startup Slack.

Microsoft adds new chat-based service for workers

November 2, 2016

Taking a cue from competing online services like Slack, which let workers chat and share information on the job, Microsoft is adding a new program called "Teams" to its Office 365 suite of internet productivity software.

Recommended for you

Under-fire Apple removes 25,000 apps in China

August 20, 2018

Apple said Monday it had removed many gambling-related apps from its Chinese app store as the US giant comes under scrutiny amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Robots as tools and partners in rehabilitation

August 17, 2018

In future decades, the need for effective strategies for medical rehabilitation will increase significantly, because patients' rate of survival after diseases with severe functional deficits, such as a stroke, will increase. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.