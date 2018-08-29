'Blink' and you won't miss amyloids

August 30, 2018 by Erika Ebsworth-Goold, Washington University in St. Louis
'Blink' and you won't miss amyloids
Amyloids are so tiny that they can't be visualized using conventional microscopic techniques. A team of engineers at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a new technique that uses temporary fluorescence, causing the amyloids to flash, or 'blink,' and allowing researchers to better spot these problematic proteins. Credit: Washington University in St. Louis

Tiny protein structures called amyloids are key to understanding certain devastating age-related diseases. Aggregates, or sticky clumped-up amyloids, form plaques in the brain, and are the main culprits in the progression of Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases.

Amyloids are so tiny that they can't be visualized using conventional microscopic techniques. A team of engineers at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a new technique that uses temporary fluorescence, causing the amyloids to flash, or "blink," and allowing researchers to better spot these problematic proteins.

"It has been pretty difficult, finding a way to image them in a non-invasive way—not changing the way they come together—and also figuring out a way to image them long-term to see how they clump and form larger structures," said Matthew Lew, assistant professor in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science. "That was the focus of our research."

Currently, scientists seeking to visualize amyloids use large amounts of a fluorescent material to coat the proteins in a test tube. When using a , the amyloids glow. However, it isn't known how dyes that are permanently attached might alter the basic structure and behavior of the . It's also difficult to discern the nanoscale structures at play using this bulk experimental technique.

Lew, whose research focus includes super-resolution microscopy and single-molecule imaging, worked with his former Washington University colleague Jan Bieschke, now an associate professor of brain science at University College in London, to develop the that makes them blink. It's called transient amyloid binding (TAB) imaging.

TAB uses a standard dye called thioflavin T, but instead of coating the amyloids, it temporarily sticks to them one at a time. The effect isn't permanent, and the amyloids emits light until the dye detaches, yielding a distinctive blinking effect. The researchers were able to use a fluorescence microscope to observe and record the blinks. They then localized the position of each blinking thioflavin and reconstructed a super-resolved picture of the exact amyloid structure.

"The thioflavin T behaved like a group of fireflies, lighting up anytime they come into contact with the amyloid," Bieschke said.

"What we saw were flashes of light over time," Lew said. "On our computer screens, you'd see these individual spots blinking in sequence. We were then able to overlay all these dots together, giving us a complete look at the structure. If you didn't separate them out, you'd see a blur."

The team tested the TAB technique on a variety of amyloid structures and were able to reconstruct images for all of them, over an extended period of time and at various stages of aggregation. Their results were recently published in the journal ChemBioChem.

"There's an intimate connection between seeing the proteins' and learning how these proteins interact with neurons," Lew said. "Ultimately, we need the imaging to understand all of the different shapes and structures that these proteins are building over time, and how that relates to the death of cells later on."

Explore further: Researchers discover insights into amyloids associated with Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes

More information: Kevin Spehar et al, Super-resolution Imaging of Amyloid Structures over Extended Times by Using Transient Binding of Single Thioflavin T Molecules, ChemBioChem (2018). DOI: 10.1002/cbic.201800352

Related Stories

Destroying amyloid proteins with lasers

January 7, 2009

Researchers have found that a technique used to visualize amyloid fibers in the laboratory might have the potential to destroy them in the clinic. The technique involves zapping the fluorescently-tagged fibers with a laser, ...

Alzheimer substance may be the nanomaterial of tomorrow

December 16, 2013

Amyloid protein causes diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. But amyloid also carries unique characteristics that may lead to the development of new composite materials for the nano processors ...

Recommended for you

Using uranium to create order from disorder

August 30, 2018

ANSTO's unique landmark infrastructure has been used to study uranium, the keystone to the nuclear fuel cycle. The advanced instruments at the Australian Synchrotron and the Australian Centre for Neutron Scattering have ...

'Blink' and you won't miss amyloids

August 30, 2018

Tiny protein structures called amyloids are key to understanding certain devastating age-related diseases. Aggregates, or sticky clumped-up amyloids, form plaques in the brain, and are the main culprits in the progression ...

Catalyst advance could lead to economical fuel cells

August 30, 2018

Researchers at Washington State University have developed a new way to make low-cost, single-atom catalysts for fuel cells—an advance that could make important clean energy technology more economically viable.

Researchers put AI to work making chemistry predictions

August 29, 2018

As chemistry has gotten more advanced and the chemical reactions more complex, it's no longer always practical for researchers to sit down at a lab bench and start mixing chemicals to see what they can come up with.

Mapping out cancer's movements

August 28, 2018

Cancer researchers struggle to identify tumor cells that are interspersed within nonmalignant tissues because tumor cells exploit the tissue environment and monopolize available resources to continue growing. Researchers ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.