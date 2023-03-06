ChemBioChem is a European Journal of Chemical Biology co-owned by the 14 European chemical society members of ChemPubSoc Europe and is published by Wiley-VCH. ChemBioChem is a peer-reviewed chemical biology journal that has been published since 2000. ChemBioChem is a sister publication to other scientific journals published by Wiley-VCH, including Angewandte Chemie, ChemMedChem, ChemPhysChem, ChemSusChem, and ChemCatChem. Its mission is to integrate the wide and flourishing fields of chemical biology and biological chemistry, and contributions in ChemBioChem cover chemical biology and biological chemistry, bioinorganic and bioorganic chemistry, biochemistry, molecular and structural biology and all research at the interface of chemistry and biology that deals with the application of chemical methods to biological problems or uses life science tools to address questions in chemistry. ChemBioChem publishes Communications and Full Papers, Reviews, Minireviews, Highlights, Concepts, Book Reviews and Conference Reports. Viewpoints, Correspondence, Essays, and Web Sites and Databases are also occasionally featured.

Purification of DNA nanostructures from hydrophobic aggregates

Researchers in Japan have developed a new method for purifying cholesterol-modified DNA nanostructures that could be used to functionalize molecular robot bodies (lipid vesicles). The study was a collaboration between Yusuke ...

Bio & Medicine

Mar 6, 2023

0

3

Blocking sugar structures on viruses and tumor cells

During a viral infection, viruses enter the body and multiply in its cells. Viruses often specifically attach themselves to the sugar structures of the host cells, or present characteristic sugar structures on their surface ...

Biochemistry

Mar 17, 2020

0

13

Simple single-step N-terminal modification of proteins

Proteins are widely used in medicine, biology and chemistry. Enhancing their inherent properties by adding functional molecules to their structures is a common and important step in many fields. For example, adding fluorescent ...

Biochemistry

Feb 13, 2020

0

7

New insights to major disease pathways

Flinders researchers have made major inroads into finding the cause of heart disease, Alzheimer's, cancer, diabetes and other diseases after discovering a further 148 proteins affected by oxidative stress in the human body.

Biochemistry

Dec 12, 2019

0

8

A new protein spin labelling technique

Site-directed spin labelling (SDSL) used in combination with electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy has been a tried and trusted technique for elucidating the structure, function and dynamics of proteins and protein ...

Biochemistry

Aug 20, 2019

0

12

Manufacture of light-activated proteins

A new strategy for designing light-sensitive proteins has been developed by researchers at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). Such proteins, also known as optogenetic tools, can be switched on and off through light impulses, ...

Biochemistry

Aug 5, 2019

0

30

Metals influence C-peptide hormone related to insulin

Metals such as zinc, copper and chromium bind to and influence a peptide involved in insulin production, according to new work from chemists at the University of California, Davis. The research is part of a new field of "metalloendocrinology" ...

Biochemistry

May 17, 2019

2

133

