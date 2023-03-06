ChemBioChem is a European Journal of Chemical Biology co-owned by the 14 European chemical society members of ChemPubSoc Europe and is published by Wiley-VCH. ChemBioChem is a peer-reviewed chemical biology journal that has been published since 2000. ChemBioChem is a sister publication to other scientific journals published by Wiley-VCH, including Angewandte Chemie, ChemMedChem, ChemPhysChem, ChemSusChem, and ChemCatChem. Its mission is to integrate the wide and flourishing fields of chemical biology and biological chemistry, and contributions in ChemBioChem cover chemical biology and biological chemistry, bioinorganic and bioorganic chemistry, biochemistry, molecular and structural biology and all research at the interface of chemistry and biology that deals with the application of chemical methods to biological problems or uses life science tools to address questions in chemistry. ChemBioChem publishes Communications and Full Papers, Reviews, Minireviews, Highlights, Concepts, Book Reviews and Conference Reports. Viewpoints, Correspondence, Essays, and Web Sites and Databases are also occasionally featured.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1439-7633 Impact factor 3.945 (2010)

