Vacuum maker Dyson plans expansion for UK electric car site

August 30, 2018

Dyson, the British company best known for its ground-breaking vacuum cleaners, said Thursday that it has submitted a planning application to expand facilities at a former British military airfield to develop electric vehicles.

The company said Thursday it plans to build more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) of test tracks at the former Hullavington Airfield in southern England. The cars are expected to launch in 2021.

It also plans new office buildings for more than 2,000 staff that will eventually be employed at the site.

Billionaire founder James Dyson, one of Britain's most successful entrepreneurs, has been a prominent advocate of Brexit but has faced criticism for moving much of the firm's production to Asia. Dyson has said that the British government should leave the EU immediately, then work out trade deals with the bloc and others.

The company said it will invest 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) overall in its electric car program.

The company has already restored two hangars dating from 1938, where 400 employees now work. In the next phase of development at the 750-acre site, the is proposing to build tracks to put battery-powered vehicles through their paces, including handling and stability, off-road driving, a skid pan and a high speed runway for speeds above 100 miles per hour (161 km/h).

Explore further: Dyson shifts up a gear with electric car hub

Related Stories

Dyson shifts up a gear with electric car hub

March 1, 2018

James Dyson, the Brexit-backing billionaire behind the vacuum cleaners that bear his name, is establishing a new UK research hub as he shifts up a gear in his drive into electric cars.

Dyson to make electric cars by 2020

September 26, 2017

James Dyson announced Tuesday he was investing £2.0 billion ($2.7 billion, 2.3 billion euro) into developing an electric car by 2020, a new venture for the British inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner.

Panasonic to move UK headquarters on Brexit fears

August 30, 2018

Panasonic plans to move its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands later this year over concerns about potential tax issues related to Brexit, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.

Dyson alleges Bosch employed mole to steal secrets

October 24, 2012

(AP)—Vacuum powerhouse Dyson filed legal proceedings Wednesday against Bosch in Britain's High Court, accusing its German rival of having obtained corporate secrets through a mole within a high-security research and development ...

Nissan to invest $9.5 billion in China to drive sales

February 5, 2018

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor and its Chinese joint venture partner announced on Monday a $9.5 billion investment plan in China to increase annual sales by one million vehicles and boost electric car production.

Recommended for you

Robot teachers invade Chinese kindergartens

August 29, 2018

The Chinese kindergarten children giggled as they worked to solve puzzles assigned by their new teaching assistant: a roundish, short educator with a screen for a face.

Applying deep learning to motion capture with DeepLabCut

August 23, 2018

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Germany and the U.S. has developed a deep learning algorithm that can be used for motion capture of animals of any kind. In their paper published in the journal ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.