As Tesla deals with internal woes, rivals make their move

August 28, 2018 by David Mchugh
In this April 25, 2018, file photo journalists and visitors look at the Jaguar electric-powered I-Pace model showcases at the China Auto Show during the media day in Beijing.

While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space.

In the next few days, German competitors Mercedes-Benz and Audi are both showing off production-ready electric sport-utility vehicles aimed at Tesla's Model X.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover offers the I-Pace electric SUV. Further out, Porsche is taking on Tesla's Model S high performance luxury car with the Taycan.

The established carmakers need zero driving emissions vehicles to meet tougher greenhouse gas limits. China, a major market, is pushing hard for more electrics.

But the new models could also chip away at Tesla's role as the global leader in luxury electric vehicles at a time when the company is consumed by multiple distractions.

