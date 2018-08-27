As Tesla deals with internal woes, rivals make their move
August 28, 2018 by David Mchugh
While Tesla grapples with internal issues like production delays, a sometimes-erratic CEO and a recent about-face on whether to go private, its rivals are moving aggressively into the luxury electric vehicle space.
In the next few days, German competitors Mercedes-Benz and Audi are both showing off production-ready electric sport-utility vehicles aimed at Tesla's Model X.
Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover offers the I-Pace electric SUV. Further out, Porsche is taking on Tesla's Model S high performance luxury car with the Taycan.
The established carmakers need zero driving emissions vehicles to meet tougher greenhouse gas limits. China, a major market, is pushing hard for more electrics.
But the new models could also chip away at Tesla's role as the global leader in luxury electric vehicles at a time when the company is consumed by multiple distractions.
