Tesla wins green rebate lawsuit against Canada's Ontario province

August 28, 2018
Tesla wants the Ontario province Tory government to honor green energy rebates offered to customers by the previous Liberal admi
Tesla wants the Ontario province Tory government to honor green energy rebates offered to customers by the previous Liberal administration

US electric automaker Tesla has won a lawsuit against Canada's most populous province of Ontario after its new government scrapped a rebate initiative for electric car purchases.

The Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program, launched by the previous Ontario Liberal administration, offered rebates of up to Can$14,000 (US$11,000) on qualifying vehicles.

But the program was scrapped along with other Ontario green energy initiatives when a new Tory government came to power in July.

The government told AFP it is reviewing the ruling and "will make a decision on how to proceed in the coming days."

Tesla spokeswoman Gina Antonini said: "We're pleased with the court's decision to strike down the ministry's transition plan as unfair and unlawful."

"Tesla only sought fair treatment for our customers and we hope the ministry now does the right thing by delivering on its promise to ensure all EV-owners receive their incentives during the wind-down period," she said.

Tesla's suit centered on the exclusion of hundreds of Tesla buyers from a transition plan that allowed customers who bought other electric cars before July to remain eligible for rebates until mid-September.

In its complaint, Tesla slammed the "arbitrary" exclusion, saying it put its customers into an "unfair position of no longer being eligible for the rebate they had expected to receive when they ordered their vehicles, while purchasers of other brands and from other dealers will still receive the rebate during a transition period."

It asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to strike down the limitation of the transition program that excluded Tesla customers waiting on some 600 Model 3 orders.

In a scathing ruling, Justice Frederick Myers called the government's decision favoring some electric car buyers but not others "egregious."

He acknowledged the government's right to cancel the subsidies, but said that Ontario unlawfully "singled out Tesla for reprobation and harm."

Explore further: Tesla files lawsuit against Ontario government

Related Stories

Tesla files lawsuit against Ontario government

August 16, 2018

Electric car maker Tesla Motors said Thursday it is suing Ontario's new government, claiming it was treated unfairly in the cancellation of a program providing rebates to residents who bought electric vehicles.

Ex-Tesla worker accused of hacking seeks $1M in counterclaim

August 2, 2018

A former Tesla Inc. employee at the electric car maker's battery plant in Nevada is seeking at least $1 million in defamation damages after it accused him of hacking into computers and stealing confidential information leaked ...

Tesla faces fresh Norway lawsuit over false advertising

January 11, 2018

Nearly 80 Tesla owners in Norway have sued the US automaker over misleading advertising, saying their electric car did not deliver the promised performance, Norwegian daily Dagens Naeringsliv (DN) reported on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Applying deep learning to motion capture with DeepLabCut

August 23, 2018

A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Germany and the U.S. has developed a deep learning algorithm that can be used for motion capture of animals of any kind. In their paper published in the journal ...

Under-fire Apple removes 25,000 apps in China

August 20, 2018

Apple said Monday it had removed many gambling-related apps from its Chinese app store as the US giant comes under scrutiny amid trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.