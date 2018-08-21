Shedding light on shallow waters

August 27, 2018, European Space Agency
Shedding light on shallow waters
Low-orbiting satellites equipped with light-measuring sensors can record how much light is reflected off the seabed, gathering and updating the information continually as they fly over. Credit: European Space Agency

Keeping an eye on our waters is more important than ever, as widespread drought continues to sweep Europe this summer.

Earth's changing sea levels are crucial indicators of how our environment is fairing, but monitoring it manually can be a labour-intensive, expensive, and at times even dangerous task.

Coastal areas provide additional complications, as shifting seabeds and currents make creating accurate and consistent water depth maps – also known as bathymetry – almost impossible.

Satellites are ideally placed to address this challenge, however.

Low-orbiting satellites equipped with light-measuring sensors can record how much light is reflected off the seabed, gathering and updating the information continually as they fly over.

An ESA-backed group, led by TCarta, has developed a way of using this data to produce water depth maps, and make them available to anyone who could use them.

Richard Flemmings, Operations Director for TCarta, said: "The team applies computer algorithms to satellite imagery from sources like Landsat, Sentinel-2 and DigitalGlobe's WorldView constellation.

"These algorithms analyse the images' light frequency from different parts of the satellite's spectral range, and work with existing points of reference, such as confirmed results drawn from similar readings elsewhere, and knowledge on how different types of seabed reflect the light.

Low-orbiting satellites equipped with light-measuring sensors can record how much light is reflected off the seabed, gathering and updating the information continually as they fly over. Credit: European Space Agency

"These products are hosted on the Bathymetrics Data Portal, which provides ready-made, instantly available and high resolution bathymetry at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods."

Different satellites can generate different resolution images, with Copernicus's Sentinel-2 wide swath high-resolution multispectral imager producing around 10m, for example, although the portal also hosts resolutions of up to 2m.

Detailed information on water levels that can be obtained immediately is extremely valuable for environmental agencies, but also has other uses.

Industries that conduct their business in or through the water require this kind of data to do so in the safest and most cost-effective manner.

Energy infrastructure development, for example, requires up-to-date information on water depths over large areas to identify the best routes to lay pipes, while port construction needs reliable and long-term data for a concentrated location, in order to plan when and how the structure should be built.

The Bathymetrics Data Portal was launched with help from ESA's Business Applications programme, which co-funded an earlier, demonstration version.

Shedding light on shallow waters
Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further: Video: Sentinel-2B liftoff

Related Stories

Video: Sentinel-2B liftoff

March 7, 2017

Sentinel-2B liftoff on a Vega launcher from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET) on 7 March 2017.

Copernicus Sentinel-5P releases first data

July 12, 2018

Following months of tests and careful evaluation, the first data on air pollutants from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite have been released. These first maps show a range of trace gases that affect air quality such as ...

Copernicus Sentinel-3B delivers first images

May 10, 2018

Less than two weeks after it was launched, the Copernicus Sentinel-3B satellite has delivered its first images of Earth. Exceeding expectations, this first set of images include the sunset over Antarctica, sea ice in the ...

Video: Sentinel-2A liftoff

June 23, 2015

Replay of the Sentinel-2A liftoff on a Vega launcher from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana at 01:52 GMT (03:52 CEST) on 23 June 2015.

Sentinel-3 flies tandem

June 20, 2018

The key to monitoring Earth's changing environment and to guaranteeing a consistent stream of satellite data to improve our daily lives is to take the same measurements over the course of decades. But how do you know that ...

Copernicus Sentinel-2B captures Brindisi, Italy

March 16, 2017

Just over a week after being lofted into orbit, the European Union's Sentinel-2B satellite delivered its first images of Earth, offering a glimpse of the 'colour vision' it will provide for the Copernicus environmental monitoring ...

Recommended for you

Scientists find corals in deeper waters under stress too

August 27, 2018

Coral reefs around the world are threatened by warming ocean temperatures, a major driver of coral bleaching. Scientists routinely use sea-surface temperature data collected by satellites to predict the temperature-driven ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.