Video: Sentinel-2B liftoff

March 7, 2017

Sentinel-2B liftoff on a Vega launcher from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET) on 7 March 2017.

Sentinel-2B is the second satellite in the Sentinel-2 mission for Europe's Copernicus environment monitoring programme.

Designed as a two-satellite constellation – Sentinel-2A and -2B – the Sentinel-2 mission carries an innovative wide swath high-resolution multispectral imager with 13 spectral bands for a new perspective of our land and vegetation. This information is used for agricultural and forestry practices and for helping manage food security. It also provides information on pollution in lakes and . Images of floods, and landslides contribute to disaster mapping and help humanitarian relief efforts.

