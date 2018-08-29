NASA sees Typhoon Jebi moving through Northwestern Pacific

August 30, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
NASA sees Typhoon Jebi moving through Northwestern Pacific
On Aug. 29, 2018 at 11:53 p.m. EDT (Aug. 30 at 0353 UTC), NASA's Aqua satellite provided this infrared image of Typhoon Jebi in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA JPL/Heidar Thrastarson

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Typhoon Jebi in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and saw a well-organized typhoon with a small eye.

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over Jebi on Aug. 29 at 11:53 p.m. EDT (Aug. 30 at 0353 UTC), the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument analyzed the storm in infrared and near visible light. Enhanced infrared image showed deepening convection and colder cloud tops encircling the eye.

Forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center noted "While the structure continues to improve, winds will lag slightly as the primary circulation catches up to the secondary circulation represented by convection. The environment remains favorable for continued intensification with warm , low vertical shear, and radial outflow."

On Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the eye of Typhoon Jebi was located near latitude 17.8 degrees north and longitude 146.2 degrees west. That's about 161 nautical miles north-northeast of Saipan.

Jebi was moving toward the west near 14 mph (12 knots/22kph). Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 126.6 mph (110 knots/203.7 kph) with higher gusts.  Norman is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.  Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Jebi is expected to strengthen and maintain that strength for one and one half days, before finally starting a weakening trend on Sept. 1. Jebi is forecast to pass to the south and west of Iwo To island on the way to the big island of Japan.

Explore further: GPM Satellite sees Jebi as another tropical threat To Japan

Related Stories

NASA sees a well-organized typhoon Maria

July 9, 2018

Maria appeared as a well-organized storm on infrared NASA satellite imagery on July 9. Maria has fluctuated between typhoon and super typhoon strength and was a typhoon when NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead.

NASA finds development of Tropical Depression 16W

July 30, 2018

Tropical Depression 16W formed in the northwestern Pacific Ocean despite vertical wind shear. Wind shear was elongating the newly formed tropical depression when NASA's Terra satellite passed overhead and analyzed the storm ...

Recommended for you

Researchers rank countries by oil production emissions

August 30, 2018

Until renewable sources of energy like wind or solar become more reliable and less expensive, people worldwide remain reliant on fossil fuels for transportation and energy. This means that if people want to reduce greenhouse ...

Global warming: More insects, eating more crops

August 30, 2018

Crop losses for critical food grains will increase substantially as the climate warms, as rising temperatures increase the metabolic rate and population growth of insect pests, according to new research.

Drought increases CO2 concentration in the air

August 30, 2018

ETH researchers have shown that during drier years, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere rises faster because stressed ecosystems absorb less carbon. This global effect is so strong that it must be integrated ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.