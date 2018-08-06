Musk says he may take Tesla private and shares roar

In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla's stock spiked Tuesday, Aug. 7, after Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private.

Tesla's stock spiked Tuesday after Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet. He said is considering taking the company private at $420 a share and already has secured funding.

Tesla shares are up more than 5 percent at $360.64.

