Musk says he may take Tesla private and shares roar

August 7, 2018
Musk says he may take Tesla private and shares roar
In this June 14, 2018, file photo Tesla CEO and founder of the Boring Company Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago. Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private. Tesla's stock spiked Tuesday, Aug. 7, after Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private.

Tesla's stock spiked Tuesday after Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet. He said is considering taking the company private at $420 a share and already has secured funding.

Tesla shares are up more than 5 percent at $360.64.

