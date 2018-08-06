Musk says he may take Tesla private and shares roar

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private.
Tesla's stock spiked Tuesday after Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet. He said is considering taking the company private at $420 a share and already has secured funding.
Tesla shares are up more than 5 percent at $360.64.
