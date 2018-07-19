Large supercrystals promise superior sensors

August 1, 2018, Sandia National Laboratories
Large supercrystals promise superior sensors
Sandia National Laboratories researcher Hongyou Fan holds a vial of gold supercrystals he will characterize in the X-ray scattering instrument to his right. Credit: Randy Montoya, Sandia National Laboratories

Using an artful combination of nanotechnology and basic chemistry, Sandia National Laboratories researchers have encouraged gold nanoparticles to self-assemble into unusually large supercrystals that could significantly improve the detection sensitivity for chemicals in explosives or drugs.

"Our supercrystals have more sensing capability than regular spectroscopy instruments currently in use, just like a dog's nose has more sensing capabilities than a human's," said lead Sandia researcher Hongyou Fan.

Other researchers previously reported forming gold supercrystals but only in the micron range, too small for commercial production, said Fan, whose submillimeter supercrystals are easily manipulated with industrial tools of the macroworld.

The benchtop sensors, recently reported in Nature Communications, also are surprisingly inexpensive, Fan says. "The supercrystals are built of gold, but only a little of it." It takes 0.012 grams of gold to form a sensor, for a total materials cost of roughly 50 cents.

To form each of the Sandia supercrystals, millions of tightly self-assemble in orderly rows. The particles naturally develop facets—resembling those cut in diamonds by a jeweler—to exist at the lowest possible energy level needed to maintain the existence of the crystal.

Crystal facets 'bay' like hounds

The facets are adept at recognizing and transmitting signals. They "bay" in groups like hounds—that is, emit a strong signal—when a predetermined external frequency is "sniffed." That is because when a nanoparticle recognizes a band frequency and makes it resonate, that energy will pass to other , coupled by nearness and the local electromagnetic field. The alerted nanoparticles augment the response in a kind of echoing action, making noticeable what in less keen sensors may have passed unnoticed.

The initial formation of the crystals involves dispersing particulates about 5 nanometers in diameter into a "good" solvent, toluene. They then are subjected to a bath in a "hostile" solvent, isopropanol, which the particles supersaturate and from which they are then ejected or precipitated.

The ejected particles, refugees from the solution, then crystallize as small seeds. The growth of facets makes them available to respond to a wide variety of incoming chemical odors or light band frequencies.

The proper concentrations of materials and particle immersion times are important factors in creating large crystals. The process may take as long as a week.

Explore further: Gold nano-arrows form basis of exotic new superstructures

More information: Kaifu Bian et al, Formation of self-assembled gold nanoparticle supercrystals with facet-dependent surface plasmonic coupling, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-04801-9

Related Stories

Gold nano-arrows form basis of exotic new superstructures

October 30, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at Peking University has found that tiny arrows made of gold can be used to create exotic new superstructures. In their paper published on the open access site Science Advances, the team ...

Plants open their pores and scientists strike gold

June 14, 2018

Plants containing the element gold are already widely known. The flowering perennial plant alfafa, for example, has been cultivated by scientists to contain pure gold in its plant tissue. Now researchers from the Sun Yat-sen ...

Recommended for you

Sunscreen for dancing molecules

August 1, 2018

Since life is mostly based on water, our molecules are moving, vibrating and somersaulting in a liquid environment. But electron microscopy—a technique to study a static version of this nanoworld—has been almost impossible ...

Large supercrystals promise superior sensors

August 1, 2018

Using an artful combination of nanotechnology and basic chemistry, Sandia National Laboratories researchers have encouraged gold nanoparticles to self-assemble into unusually large supercrystals that could significantly improve ...

Fast, cheap and colorful 3-D printing

August 1, 2018

People are exploring the use of 3-D printing for wide-ranging applications, including manufacturing, medical devices, fashion and even food. But one of the most efficient forms of 3-D printing suffers from a major drawback: ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.