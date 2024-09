Sandia National Laboratories was founded in 1949 and is a government-owned/contractor operated facility. Lockheed Martin is the private sector contractor operator. Sandia National Laboratories mission is to address national security in the area of nuclear weapons, energy, resource and nonproliferation, defense systems and assessments, homeland security and defense. Sandi National Laboratories main facilities are in New Mexico and California with a number of smaller labs within the US.

Address Sandia National Laboratories, New Mexico, PO Box 5800 Albuquerque, NM 87185; Sandia National Laboratories, California PO Box 969, Livermore, CA 94551-0969 Website http://www.sandia.gov/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sandia_National_Laboratories

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed