Enzyme-powered protocells rise to the top

August 20, 2018, University of Bristol
Enzyme-powered protocells rise to the top
Fluorescence microscopy image of an enzyme-containing protocell assembled from a mixture of DNA and clay particles. Credit: Professor Stephen Mann, University of Bristol

Researchers at the University of Bristol have successfully assembled enzyme-powered artificial cells that can float or sink depending on their internal chemical activity. The work provides a new approach to designing complex life-like properties in non-living materials.

Microorganisms have evolved a high degree of control over their locomotion using motility mechanisms that in their simplest form include simple gliding and gas bubble buoyancy.

Copying these processes in artificial cell-like entities (protocells) remains a considerable challenge and places a serious constraint on designing synthetic protocells capable of logistical operations involving the directed transport of drug molecules and remote sensing of environmental pollutants.

In a new study published today in the journal Nature Chemistry, Professor Stephen Mann from the University of Bristol's School of Chemistry, together with colleagues Pavan Kumar and Avinash Patil in the Bristol Centre for Protolife Research have addressed this challenge by designing a new type of model protocell based on the self-assembly of DNA and clay.

Two different types of enzymes—catalase and glucose oxidase—are trapped inside the protocells and used as chemical engines to switch on or turn-off, respectively, the formation of oxygen bubbles.

The catalase-generated gas bubbles are trapped inside the protocells so that the micro-capsules become buoyant and travel upwards in the . They then descend back to their initial location by using the oxygen as a fuel for glucose oxidase.

As a consequence, the protocells oscillate up and down the water column. The researchers use this programmable motility for the self-sorting of mixed protocell communities, for the flotation of macroscopic objects and for accessing and processing remote chemical environments.

Professor Mann said "This work could open up a new horizon in protocell research where movement and cell-like operations can be coupled over relatively long distances.

"For example, oscillatory motion of the buoyant protocells might be used to transfer the motile protocells in and out of light or dark zones in the water column to establish a rudimentary form of phototrophic behavior.

"Although the research is at an early stage, our overall vision is to develop new proto-biological technologies for the development of functional microscale systems with life-like properties."

Explore further: Protocells on the hunt

More information: B. V. V. S. Pavan Kumar et al. Enzyme-powered motility in buoyant organoclay/DNA protocells, Nature Chemistry (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-018-0119-3

Related Stories

Protocells on the hunt

October 4, 2016

Researchers at the University of Bristol have designed a synthetic community of artificial cells that collectively displays a simple form of predatory behaviour.

Building protocells from inorganic nanoparticles

May 10, 2013

(Phys.org) —Researchers at the University of Bristol have led a new enquiry into how extremely small particles of silica (sand) can be used to design and construct artificial protocells in the laboratory. The work is described ...

Coated droplets hint at formation of early cells

April 25, 2014

(Phys.org) —Researchers at the University of Bristol have designed a chemical system that brings together alternative ideas on how primitive cells were formed on the early Earth to produce a new model of protocell organization. ...

The early bits of life

January 18, 2018

How can life originate before DNA and genes? One possibility is that there are natural processes that lead to the organisation of simple physical objects such as small microcapsules that undergo rudimentary forms of interaction, ...

Sensing light with 'liquid Lego'

June 14, 2007

Scientists at Oxford University and Duke University in the United States have used tiny water droplets to build a unique microscopic light sensor.

Recommended for you

Enzyme-powered protocells rise to the top

August 20, 2018

Researchers at the University of Bristol have successfully assembled enzyme-powered artificial cells that can float or sink depending on their internal chemical activity. The work provides a new approach to designing complex ...

Maple leaf extract could nip skin wrinkles in the bud

August 20, 2018

Maple trees are best known for their maple syrup and lovely fall foliage. But it turns out that the beauty of those leaves could be skin-deep—and that's a good thing. Today, scientists report that an extract from the leaves ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.