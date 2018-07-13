Typhoon Wukong opens an Eye to NASA's Terra satellite

NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible look at Typhoon Wukong in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean on July 25. The eye of the typhoon was clearly visible in the image. Credit: NASA When NASA's Terra satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean it found that Typhoon Wukong developed an eye.

On July 25, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite obtained a visible image of Typhoon Wukong. The eye of the typhoon was clearly visible in the image and forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center estimated the eye at 25 nautical miles in diameter.

On July 25, 2018 at 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) Typhoon Wukong was located near 33.9 degrees north latitude and 157.8 degrees east longitude, about 615 miles north-northeast of Minami Tori Shima Island, Japan. It was moving to the north at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph) and had maximum sustained winds near 65 knots (75 mph/120.4 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecast noted that Wukong will continue moving in a northerly direction and quickly weaken as it tracks over cooler waters. Wukong is forecast to transition into an extra-tropical system in the next day and a half and merge with a 500 millibar low pressure system.

