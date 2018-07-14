Thyssenkrupp advisory board chief quits after Tata deal

July 17, 2018
German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp on Monday announced the resignation of the chairman of its advisory board after a dispute with shareholders.

Ulrich Lehner, 72, had publicly supported Heinrich Hiesinger, who resigned unexpectedly earlier this month following a merger of Thyssenkrupp's steelmaking business with India's Tata, creating Europe's second biggest steelmaker.

Thyssenkrupp has been under pressure from activist investors such as investment firm Cevian, an 18 percent , and business daily Handelsblatt reported Lehner was one of two members to have voted against the Tata merger.

Lehner told German press last week that activist shareholders had inflicted "psychological terrorism" on Hiesinger.

