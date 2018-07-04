Thyssenkrupp CEO resigns after Tata merger deal

July 5, 2018
Heinrich Hiesinger, chief executive of German industrial group ThyssenKrupp, has announced his resignation after the merger of s
Heinrich Hiesinger, chief executive of German industrial group ThyssenKrupp, has announced his resignation after the merger of steelmaking operations with India's Tata

The chief executive of German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp has handed in his resignation, less than a week after a merger of its steelmaking business with India's Tata, creating Europe's second biggest steelmaker, the group said Thursday.

"The supervisory board will meet tomorrow (Friday) to discuss and decide on the request of Mr Heinrich Hiesinger," Thyssenkrupp said in a statement, adding that Hiesinger was seeking to end his tenure by "mutual accord."

"I am taking this decision to allow a wide-ranging discussion within the advisory council on the future of Thyssenkrupp," a statement quoted Hiesinger as saying while the firm gave no further information on his reasons for going.

Last Friday, Thyssenkrupp said it had agreed to merge its steelmaking business with Tata as a response to a flood of cheap Chinese steel unbalancing world markets.

Bosses hope the tie-up will create between 400 and 500 million euros ($468-585 million) per year in savings, but 4,000 jobs are also set to go as a result leaving some 48,000 employees spread across 34 sites.

Last December, however, Thyssenkrupp offered guarantees against layoffs and site closures to powerful German trade union IG Metall after several demonstrations against feared job losses.

Thyssenkrupp has additionally been under pressure from activist investors such as investment firm Cevian, a key shareholder, and Elliott, a hedge fund.

Handelsblatt financial daily indicated that a Cevian representative was one of two advisory board members to have voted against the merger with Tata.

The newspaper quoted well-informed suorces as saying Cevian had urged Hiesinger to oversee a more radical restructuring which he had refused.

Explore further: Thyssenkrupp, Tata sign deal to become Europe's second biggest steelmaker

Related Stories

Siemens and Alstom on brink of rail merger: report

September 25, 2017

France's Alstom and Germany's Siemens have a deal ready to sign that would merge their rail businesses in the face of Chinese competition, German business daily Handelsblatt reported Monday.

Recommended for you

EU Parliament rejects controversial copyright law

July 5, 2018

The European Parliament rejected Thursday a highly controversial EU copyright law proposal that has pitted Beatles legend Paul McCartney against internet giants and the creators of Wikipedia.

Wikipedia down in several countries in EU law protest

July 4, 2018

Wikipedia went down in at least three countries Wednesday in a protest at an upcoming European Parliament vote on a highly disputed law that could make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web ...

How much all-seeing AI surveillance is too much?

July 3, 2018

When a CIA-backed venture capital fund took an interest in Rana el Kaliouby's face-scanning technology for detecting emotions, the computer scientist and her colleagues did some soul-searching—and then turned down the money.

The vanishing nuclear industry

July 2, 2018

Could nuclear power make a significant contribution to decarbonizing the U.S. energy system over the next three or four decades? That is the question asked by four current and former researchers from Carnegie Mellon University's ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.