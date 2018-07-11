New species may arise from rapid mitochondrial evolution

July 13, 2018 by Steve Lundeberg, Oregon State University
New species may arise from rapid mitochondrial evolution
Credit: Oregon State University

Genetic research at Oregon State University has shed new light on how isolated populations of the same species evolve toward reproductive incompatibility and thus become separate species.

Scientists sequenced the entire genome of a Pacific tidepool crustacean, Tigriopus californicus, a model for differentiation based on geographic separation—an early stage of one species becoming multiple species.

They examined the co-evolution of mitochondrial and . Mitochondria act as a cell's power plant, generating adenosine triphosphate, or ATP—a source of chemical energy.

As in all animals, most of a T. californicus cell's are in its nucleus but some are in the mitochondria.

"The mitochondria organelle contains a small chromosome with only 37 genes, but these genes are absolutely essential for metabolism," said the study's corresponding author, Felipe Barreto, assistant professor of integrative biology in OSU's College of Science. "In order for ATP to be produced properly in a cell, a few hundred other genes encoded in the nucleus must interact directly with the 37 . Mutations in the mitochondrial genes may cause these interactions to be subpar and thus cause reductions in metabolic performance."

T. californicus populations along the Pacific coast of North America have mitochondrial genes that differ widely from one to the next—there are lots of mutations relative to each other.

"As a result, hybrid offspring between populations suffer from lowered fitness in the form of lower fecundity, slow development and lower ATP production as determined by several previous experiments," Barreto said.

Barreto and collaborators from the University of California, San Diego, the University of Southern California and the University of North Carolina used molecular statistical models to screen the genomes of eight populations in order to detect which genes might be incompatible between populations.

"Those genes may therefore be for understanding how different populations become incompatible and possibly eventually become different species," he said.

Explore further: New species concept based on mitochondrial & nuclear DNA coadaptation

More information: Felipe S. Barreto et al, Genomic signatures of mitonuclear coevolution across populations of Tigriopus californicus, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-018-0588-1

Related Stories

Hybridization can give rise to different genome combinations

January 18, 2018

Researchers have for the first time determined that hybridization between two bird species can give rise to several novel and fully functional hybrid genomic combinations. This could potentially be because hybrid species ...

Digging deep into distinctly different DNA

January 22, 2018

A University of Queensland discovery has deepened our understanding of the genetic mutations that arise in different tissues, and how these are inherited.

Mitochondrial genes matter

January 14, 2014

Contrary to common belief, mitochondrial genes seem to matter for how well individuals survive and reproduce. These new results are reported by researchers at Uppsala University, Sweden, who studied the genes of a common ...

Recommended for you

Ant soldiers don't need big brains

July 12, 2018

Army ant (Eciton) soldiers are bigger but do not have larger brains than other workers within the same colony that fulfill more complex tasks, according to a study published in the open access journal BMC Zoology. A collaborative ...

Rice plants evolve to adapt to flooding

July 12, 2018

Although water is essential for plant growth, excessive amounts can waterlog and kill a plant. In South and Southeast Asia, where periodic flooding occurs during the rainy season, the water depth can reach several meters ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.