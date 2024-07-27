Oregon State University (OSU) is a public university established in 1868 in Corvallis, Oregon. OSU has over 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Noteworthy programs in nuclear engineering, ecology, public health, chemistry, biochemistry, oceanography, food science and pharmacy receive national high marks for research and education. OSU has the unusual status of being a land-grant, space-grant, sea-grant and sun-grant university which provides a constant stream of funds for research. OSU routinely publishes its research on-line and the media is provided exceptional access.

Address Oregon State University Corvallis, OR 97331 Website http://oregonstate.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oregon_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

