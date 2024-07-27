Two shark species documented in Puget Sound for first time
Oregon State University researchers have made the first scientific confirmation in Puget Sound of two distinct shark species, one of them critically endangered.
Oregon State University (OSU) is a public university established in 1868 in Corvallis, Oregon. OSU has over 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Noteworthy programs in nuclear engineering, ecology, public health, chemistry, biochemistry, oceanography, food science and pharmacy receive national high marks for research and education. OSU has the unusual status of being a land-grant, space-grant, sea-grant and sun-grant university which provides a constant stream of funds for research. OSU routinely publishes its research on-line and the media is provided exceptional access.
Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA
Subscribe to rss feed
Oregon State University researchers have made the first scientific confirmation in Puget Sound of two distinct shark species, one of them critically endangered.
Plants & Animals
Jul 27, 2024
1
379
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a material that shows a remarkable ability to convert sunlight and water into clean energy.
Analytical Chemistry
Jul 25, 2024
0
125
Hours after tagging an endangered basking shark off the coast of Ireland in April, researchers captured what they believe is the first ever video of a shark or any large marine animal being struck by a boat.
Plants & Animals
Jul 24, 2024
0
195
Lead levels in moss are as much as 600 times higher in older Portland, Oregon, neighborhoods where lead-sheathed telecommunications cables were once used compared to lead levels in nearby rural areas, a new study of urban ...
Earth Sciences
Jul 23, 2024
0
48
A newly enhanced database is expected to help wildfire managers and scientists better predict where and when wildfires may occur by incorporating hundreds of additional factors that impact the ignition and spread of fire.
Earth Sciences
Jul 22, 2024
0
14
Forest scientists at Oregon State University studying tree regeneration have found that wildfire smoke comes with an unexpected benefit: It has a cooling capacity that can make life easier for vulnerable seedlings.
Ecology
Jul 15, 2024
0
0
During recent periods of unusually warm water in the Gulf of Alaska, young Pacific cod in near shore safe havens where they typically spend their adolescence did not experience the protective effects those areas typically ...
Ecology
Jun 27, 2024
0
101
Oregon State University researchers found that U.S. adults are fairly confident in linking wildfires and heat to climate change, but less confident when it comes to other extreme weather events like hurricanes, flooding or ...
Environment
Jun 13, 2024
0
9
Gray whales that spend their summers feeding in the shallow waters off the Pacific Northwest coast have undergone a significant decline in body length since around the year 2000, a new Oregon State University study has found.
Plants & Animals
Jun 12, 2024
0
570
The early worm gets the arachnid, fossil research by an Oregon State University scientist has shown. In a parasitic first, a Baltic amber specimen has revealed that millions of years ago, tiny worms known as nematodes were ...
Ecology
Jun 6, 2024
0
10