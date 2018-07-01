Soil contains one of the keys to climate agreement

July 4, 2018, Ghent University
Soil contains one of the keys to climate agreement
The soil sampling campaign has been conducting across a sequence of soils developed on material originating from the Sierra Nevada Highlands that has been deposited over millions of years in the Californian central valley (ka = 1000 years). Young, fertile soils (left side) can support vast plant life and stabilize C with minerals while old soils (right side) can only sustain a very poor and scarce vegetation due to lack of suitable minerals to sustain greater plant productivity and soil C stocks. Credit: Ghent University

To drive back global warming to below 2°C, carbon storage in soils plays an important part, since soils can store a notable share of the human CO2 emissions.

To predict the amount of carbon soils can store, scientists studied soils of 100 to 3 million years old. The results enable them to predict which factors impact the carbon storage in soils in the long term and which part soils can play to prevent .

3-million-year old soils

An international team of scientists studied a terrace sequence in the Californian central valley, with of 3 million years old.

"The Central Valley soils show the importance of soil weathering on a scale of millions of years", says Prof. Pascal Boeckx (Ghent University). "The difference between young and old soils shows us how much soils can store and which parameters are of importance."

The researchers also observed changes in the availability of nutrients for plants and in microbial communities in soils. Microbes play an important part in .

Boeckx: "This study allows us to better understand the biological processes in soils and the way they will develop in the long term. This knowledge will help ecologists and biochemists in developing models to predict the amount of CO2 soils can store and their importance in achieving the Paris climate agreement."

Explore further: Soil erosion contributes significantly to global carbon emissions

More information: S. Doetterl et al. Links among warming, carbon and microbial dynamics mediated by soil mineral weathering, Nature Geoscience (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-018-0168-7

Related Stories

Fungi respire millennium-old carbon from Antarctic soil

May 30, 2018

Fungi in Antarctic soils release carbon, as carbon dioxide, that is more than a thousand years old, a team led by scientists at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) has found. This discovery sheds light on how carbon is released ...

Digging deeper for soil carbon storage

September 10, 2013

Many surface soils in Western Australia are already storing as much carbon as they can, according to research at The University of Western Australia and in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Food WA (DAFWA) ...

Researchers study organic matter processes in rice fields

November 1, 2017

A soil scientist from RUDN University reports that plant root secretions affect microorganisms and biochemical processes in paddy soils such as rice fields. Rice field soils play a very important role in the agriculture of ...

Recommended for you

Using fibre-optic cables to detect earthquakes

July 3, 2018

Fibre-optic cables can be used to detect earthquakes and other ground movements. The data cables can also pick up seismic signals from hammer shots, passing cars or wave movements in the ocean. This is the result of a study ...

Gulf Stream eddies as a source of iron

July 3, 2018

ETH researchers have fortuitously discovered that Gulf Stream eddies are rich in iron, and these eddies transport this essential micronutrient to the iron-poor North Atlantic Gyre. Before this discovery, the typical assumption ...

Scientists propose solution to 'Gaia puzzle'

July 2, 2018

Scientists may have solved a long-standing puzzle over why conditions on Earth have remained stable enough for life to evolve over billions of years. The 'Gaia' hypothesis proposed that living things interacting with inorganic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.