Ghent University (Dutch: Universiteit Gent, abbreviated as UGent) is a Dutch-speaking public university located in Ghent, Belgium. It is one of the larger Flemish universities, consisting of 32,000 students and 7,100 staff members. The current rector is Paul Van Cauwenberge. It was established in 1817 by King William I of the Netherlands. After the Belgian revolution of 1830, it was administered by the newly formed Belgian state. French became the academic language until 1930, when Ghent University became the first Dutch-speaking university in Belgium. In 1991, the university was granted major autonomy and changed its name from State University of Ghent (Dutch: Rijksuniversiteit Gent, abbreviated as RUG) to its current name. The university in Ghent was opened on 9 October 1817, with JC van Rotterdam serving as the first rector.

Website
http://www.ugent.be/en
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ghent_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Ghent University

New toolbox allows engineering of genomes without CRISPR

Belgian researchers from VIB-KULeuven Center for Microbiology and VIB-UGent Center for Plant Systems Biology have developed a new toolbox of 16 different short DNA sequences that allow triggering controlled and specific recombination ...

Biotechnology

Feb 16, 2024

0

104

Drought makes heatwaves hotter but less deadly

During heatwaves, the land dries out. That drought further enhances the rising of heatwave temperatures. However, desiccated soils still make the heatwaves less rather than more deadly to humans, due to a reduction in air ...

Environment

Jan 10, 2022

1

22

New technology allows molecules to enter cells safely

Professor Kevin Braeckmans from Ghent University focused the last 10 years on a method for safe engineering of therapeutic cells with photothermal nanofibers. Today, Nature Nanotechnology gives insight in how these biocompatible ...

Bio & Medicine

Oct 22, 2021

0

80

page 1 from 6