Shining new light on the pineal gland

July 4, 2018, Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg
Shining new light on the pineal gland
Credit: Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg

When zebrafish lack a specific protein, the two hemispheres of the brain develop symmetrically, and the sleep hormone melatonin is not produced. These results were recently published by Freiburg biologists Theresa Schredelseker and Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Driever in the journal Development. Their research on the pineal gland have revealed a genetic connection between left-right asymmetry and day-night cycles.

The pineal gland is a small structure that in humans is located deep within the but in zebrafish is found directly under the skull. Its primary function, however, is conserved in and humans: the nightly release of melatonin. While the human pineal gland detects daylight via the eyes, the fish pineal gland senses light directly. Using sophisticated genetic tools, the researchers generated zebrafish that can no longer produce the Brain-specific homeobox (Bsx) protein. In fish lacking this protein, photosensitive cells of the pineal did not develop normally and failed to produce melatonin. Earlier studies demonstrated that melatonin deficiency in zebrafish disrupts sleep-wake cycles. Thus, the fish showed symptoms similar to what people experience as a result of working night shifts or of excessive night-time smart phone usage.

The lack of Bsx has other intriguing consequences in the brain. On the second day of embryonic development, a small group of cells normally migrates away from the and almost always to the left part of the brain. These cells cause the surrounding tissue to develop the characteristics of the left half of the brain. When Bsx is lacking, these cells do not form and the brain develops two 'right' halves. Although this study focuses on , it also opens up new opportunities for behavioural studies. Recently, for instance, an American research groups found that fish with symmetric brains display behavioural abnormalities that have been interpreted heightened anxiety.

In the last decades, the four-centimetre-long zebrafish has become one of the most popular model organisms for genetic studies. It multiplies and develops rapidly: females lay up to 300 eggs per week, each of which can reach maturity in 12 to 16 weeks. The transparency of the embryos means that cells in the developing embryo can be directly observed even until the early larval stages. As a vertebrate, it possesses many genes that have the same or a similar function in humans.

Explore further: The role of dopamine in sleep regulation

More information: Theresa Schredelseker et al. Bsx controls pineal complex development, Development (2018). DOI: 10.1242/dev.163477

Related Stories

The role of dopamine in sleep regulation

June 19, 2012

A group of Spanish researchers has discovered a new function of the neurotransmitter dopamine in controlling sleep regulation. Dopamine acts in the pineal gland, which is central to dictating the 'circadian rhythm' in humans—the ...

Another grape excuse to hit the bottle

June 16, 2006

Scientists in Italy say they have discovered that the grapes used to make some of the most popular red wines contain high levels of the sleep hormone melatonin.

Research suggests brain's melatonin may trigger sleep

March 6, 2015

If you walk into your local drug store and ask for a supplement to help you sleep, you might be directed to a bottle labeled "melatonin." The hormone supplement's use as a sleep aid is supported by anecdotal evidence and ...

Zebrafish brain repair following concussion

January 2, 2018

A simple and inexpensive zebrafish model of concussion, reported in eNeuro, reveals the genetic pathways underlying the animal's remarkable ability to regenerate injured brain tissue. Understanding the mechanisms of regeneration ...

Dark matter DNA active in brain during day-night cycle

September 24, 2012

(Medical Xpress)—Long stretches of DNA once considered inert dark matter appear to be uniquely active in a part of the brain known to control the body's 24-hour cycle, according to researchers at the National Institutes ...

Melatonin may help you sleep

August 7, 2017

Dear Mayo Clinic: Can melatonin supplements help insomnia? What are the side effects of melatonin supplements?

Recommended for you

How Chesapeake Bay bacteria snack on sunlight

July 4, 2018

The Chesapeake Bay is known for its blue crabs, but those crustaceans are far outnumbered by much tinier residents: bacteria. Every milliliter of bay water is home to thousands to millions of these marine microbes, critical ...

Neuroscientists uncover secret to intelligence in parrots

July 3, 2018

University of Alberta neuroscientists have identified the neural circuit that may underlie intelligence in birds, according to a new study. The discovery is an example of convergent evolution between the brains of birds and ...

Shedding light on the energy-efficiency of photosynthesis

July 3, 2018

Photosynthesis is one of the most crucial life processes on earth. It's how plants get their food, using energy from sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide from the air into sugars. It's long been thought that more ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.