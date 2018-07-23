Netflix to open in Spain its first European production hub

July 24, 2018

Netflix says it's establishing in Spain its first content production hub on European soil as the online video entertainment platform tries to expand in different languages.

A company statement Tuesday says the new production center in the outskirts of Madrid will initially occupy close to a quarter of the 22,000 square-meter production hub currently under construction by Grupo Secuoya, a leading Spanish media company.

It says the studios are expected to be operational in September and will help Netflix's "growing slate of Spanish-language original content," including new and existing titles, co-produced or undertaken by Netflix alone.

Netflix is about to release the third season of Cable Girls, produced entirely in Spain, and has recently signed a deal with the creators of Money Heist, its most watched non-English language show.

