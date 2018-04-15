Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

April 16, 2018
In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, the logo of American entertainment company Netflix is pictured at the Paris games week in Paris. Netflix, Inc. reports earnings Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Netflix's video-streaming service has been thriving for so long that other companies are striving to duplicate its success in other kinds of digital entertainment and content.

Spotify's music-streaming service has emerged as the most celebrated of the aspiring clones, despite significant challenges that will make it difficult to keep growing at the same pace as Netflix has been in .

Netflix's first-quarter earnings released Monday served as the latest reminder why its business model will be a tough act to duplicate for any copycat. The company added 7.4 million subscribers during the first three months of the year, ending March with 125 million worldwide. The performance surpassed analyst projections, helping to lift Netflix's stock by 7 percent in extended trading.

This March 19, 2018, file photo shows the Netflix app on an iPad in Baltimore. Netflix, Inc. reports earnings Monday, April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

