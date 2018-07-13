KAIST to introduce enhanced PDT to cure cancer with fewer side effects

July 16, 2018, The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
KAIST to Introduce Enhanced PDT to Cure Cancer with Fewer Side Effects
(a) Chemical structure of MitDt compounds (above). (b) Mitochondria localization of designed PS (left) and ROS generation after 662nm laser irradiation (right). Credit: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

A KAIST research team developed near-infrared fluorophores-based photodynamic therapy (PDT) that reduced the downside of existing PDTs.

PDT is a way to cure wounds with lasers instead of drug treatment. When a irradiates a targeted site, a photosensitizer (PS) absorbs light energy and then converts oxygen to singlet oxygen or free radicals, leading to programmed cell death. This treatment has been used widely in clinical fields, especially for skin disease because it allows noninvasive treatment.

However, the existing PDTs have limitations for first-line therapy because PDT agents can cause genetic variations when they have low efficiency, hence reducing treatment effects.

The key to enhancing the efficiency of PDTs is how much PS can be concentrated to a wanted site, which laser wavelength the PS is reacted to, and how fast the PS clears organelle after treatment.

Professor Yeu-Chun Kim and his team from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, in collaboration with Professor Ji-Ho Park from the Department of Bio and Brain Engineering, developed a new PS called mitochondria targeting photodynamic therapeutic agent (MitDt) to maximize PDT effects while reducing unwanted side effects.

Mitochondria has emerged as target sites to maximize the effects of PS since they play essential roles in metabolism and have high transmembrane potential.

According to the team, when mitochondria is photodamaged by (ROS) generated after laser irradiation, they immediately lose their mitochondrial membrane potential and initiate apoptosis. Therefore, combining the PDT agent with the mitochondrial targeting agent can result in rapid damage to cells, improving therapeutic efficacy and reducing unwanted side effects.

To successfully apply mitochondria-targeting PS, the team developed near-infrared (NIR) region PDT agents, which can be used to treat deep-tissue level cancer due to the permeability of the NIR laser. Light scattering is also decreased, thus obtaining higher therapeutic efficacy.

However, there is a problem of generating singlet oxygen when irradiating with an NIR laser. To address this issue, the team developed a novel PS that combines a functionalized NIR dye and a mitochondria-targeting agent to gain the benefit of rapid organelle clearance after treatment and also remain in cancer mitochondria for a long time, amplifying the amount of ROS to the target sites irradiated by the laser.

To verify the efficacy, the team injected MitDt into tumor-bearing mice. They were irradiated with an NIR laser at 662 nm to induce cancer treatment and their cancer size was reduced up to three-fold.

Ph.D. candidate Ilkoo Noh, who led this research said, "This enhanced photodynamic cancer has the advantage of treating a wanted site without any side effects because this PS stays longer in a mitochondrial cancer cell. We also confirmed that the PS did not cause cytotoxicity."

Professor Kim added, "This research outcome will reduce the danger of side effects and can be applied for treating various diseases."

Explore further: A metallopeptide targets and disrupts mitochondrial function in breast cancer stem cells

More information: Ilkoo Noh et al. Enhanced Photodynamic Cancer Treatment by Mitochondria-Targeting and Brominated Near-Infrared Fluorophores, Advanced Science (2017). DOI: 10.1002/advs.201700481

Related Stories

Lighting the way to targeted therapies and fewer side effects

April 4, 2018

Side effects from drugs working in non-target locations within the body can cause debilitating symptoms, often resulting in patients stopping their course of treatment early. But according to an article in Chemical & Engineering ...

Mitochondria targeting anti-tumor compound

June 26, 2017

Autophagy is a natural cellular mechanism that plays an important role in cellular homeostasis by removing or recycling damage cell components. Mitophagy is autophagy that is specific to mitochondria. The mitochondrion is ...

Counting cancer-busting oxygen molecules

February 5, 2016

Researchers from the Centre for Nanoscale BioPhotonics (CNBP), an Australian Research Centre of Excellence, have shown that nanoparticles used in combination with X-rays, are a viable method for killing cancer cells deep ...

Recommended for you

Maternal signals regulate embryo development in plants

July 16, 2018

While pregnancy in humans and seed development in plants look very different, parallels exist—not least that the embryo develops in close connection with the mother. In animals, a whole network of signals from the mother ...

Researchers isolate parvovirus from ancient human remains

July 13, 2018

Airborne and bloodborne human parvovirus B19 causes a number of illnesses, including the childhood rash known as fifth disease, chronic anemia in AIDS patients, arthritis in elderly people, aplastic crisis in people with ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.