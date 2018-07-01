What's in an egg? Oocyte factors that can reprogram adult cells

July 3, 2018, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc
What's in an egg? Oocyte factors that can reprogram adult cells
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

The promise of generating truly pluripotent stem cells from terminally differentiated adult cell types continues to captivate scientists who envision great potential for therapeutic interventions. The two primary methods involve either the replacement of oocyte nuclei with adult somatic cell nuclei—a process known as somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT)—or the introduction, typically by viruses, of a cocktail of specific transcription factors to create induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). SCNT is more efficient and less variable but technically more demanding, and the availability of high-quality oocytes is limited. Thus, the potential to combine these approaches by identifying the crucial factors in oocytes that mediate SCNT efficiency is reviewed in a new article published in Stem Cells and Development.

In "Somatic Cell Reprogramming Informed by the Oocyte," Elena González-Muñoz, Ph.D., Andalusian Center for Nanomedicine and Biotechnology, Málaga, Spain, and Jose B. Cibelli, Ph.D., DVM, Michigan State University, categorically describe the known and potential oocyte-specific factors that can drive or assist reprogramming by modulating the epigenetic landscape. They sort these factors into maternal histones and their chaperones, histone deacetylases and acetyltransferases, histone methylation modifiers, DNA methylation modifiers, transcription factors, miRNAs, and lncRNAs. Specific epigenetic modifications known to influence pluripotency are discussed along with their disruption by small molecules.

Collectively, the authors provide a logical framework for understanding how oocyte factors can de-differentiate committed and a platform for studying and discovering optimal combinations to increase the efficiency, reproducibility, and safety of this technique.

Explore further: Histones may hold the key to the generation of totipotent stem cells

More information: Elena Gonzalez-Munoz et al, Somatic Cell Reprogramming Informed by the Oocyte, Stem Cells and Development (2018). DOI: 10.1089/scd.2018.0066

Related Stories

Rethinking reprogramming: A new way to make stem cells

April 7, 2011

A paper published by Cell Press in the April 8th issue of the journal Cell Stem Cell reveals a new and more efficient method for reprogramming adult mouse and human cells into an embryonic stem cell-like state and could lead ...

Recommended for you

Neuroscientists uncover secret to intelligence in parrots

July 3, 2018

University of Alberta neuroscientists have identified the neural circuit that may underlay intelligence in birds, according to a new study. The discovery is an example of convergent evolution between the brains of birds and ...

Shedding light on the energy-efficiency of photosynthesis

July 3, 2018

Photosynthesis is one of the most crucial life processes on earth. It's how plants get their food, using energy from sunlight to convert water and carbon dioxide from the air into sugars. It's long been thought that more ...

Self-healing seed pods

July 3, 2018

An international team of researchers including members of the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces has discovered a self-sealing mechanism in the seed pods of Banksia plants: special waxes in the junction zone ...

Deadly amphibian fungus has its origins in East Asia

July 3, 2018

Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis (Bd), known as chytrid fungus, has long been known to cause the decline and extinction of numerous species of frogs, toads, salamanders and other amphibians on several continents. Chytrid is ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.