Stem Cells and Development is globally recognized as the trusted source for critical, even controversial coverage of emerging hypotheses and novel findings. With a focus on stem cells of all tissue types and their potential therapeutic applications, the Journal provides clinical, basic, and translational scientists with cutting-edge research and findings.

Publisher Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Website http://www.liebertpub.com/overview/stem-cells-and-development/125/ Impact factor 4.459 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA