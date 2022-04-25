Stem Cells and Development is globally recognized as the trusted source for critical, even controversial coverage of emerging hypotheses and novel findings. With a focus on stem cells of all tissue types and their potential therapeutic applications, the Journal provides clinical, basic, and translational scientists with cutting-edge research and findings.

Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.
Website
http://www.liebertpub.com/overview/stem-cells-and-development/125/
Impact factor
4.459 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Stem Cells and Development

Learning from endangered zebra stem cells

Scientists from Kyoto University's Institute for Integrated Cell-Material Sciences (iCeMS) and Wildlife Research Centre have produced stem cells from the endangered Grévy's zebra using human reprogramming factors. Further ...

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 25, 2022

0

10

Stem cells provide hope for dwindling wildlife populations

A paper recently published in the scientific journal Stem Cells and Development shares an important advancement in conservation—one that may make the difference between survival and extinction for wildlife species that ...

Ecology

Feb 22, 2021

0

22

Diabetes impairs multipotent stromal cell antibacterial activity

A new study reveals that the multipotent stromal cells (MSCs) of persons with diabetes have diminished capacity to fight off bacterial infection, providing new understanding into the basis of diabetes-associated immune dysfunction. ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 4, 2019

0

6

What's in an egg? Oocyte factors that can reprogram adult cells

The promise of generating truly pluripotent stem cells from terminally differentiated adult cell types continues to captivate scientists who envision great potential for therapeutic interventions. The two primary methods ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 3, 2018

0

4

page 1 from 2