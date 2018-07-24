Amazon quarterly profit jumps 12-fold to $2.5 bn

July 26, 2018
Amazon logo

Amazon on Thursday reported profits in the past quarter jumped 12-fold to $2.5 billion as the online giant saw gains across its range of businesses.

The stronger-than-expected profit helped boost Amazon shares 2.4 percent in after-hours trading even though its revenue increase came in short of forecasts, rising 39 percent to $52.9 billion.

Amazon has grown into one of the world's biggest companies on its global e-commerce operations along with , , video, groceries and other operations.

