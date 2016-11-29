How smart technology gadgets can avoid speed limits

June 28, 2018, Chalmers University of Technology
How smart technology gadgets can avoid speed limits
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology have discovered why there is a speed limit on how fast the properties of light can be changed with the help of specially designed materials. This new understanding can point the way forward for the next generation of consumer electronics, such as smart watches, screens and glasses. Credit: Sophie Viaene and Vincent Ginis

Speed limits apply not only to traffic. There are limitations on the control of light as well, in optical switches for internet traffic, for example. Physicists at Chalmers University of Technology now understand why it is not possible to increase the speed beyond a certain limit—and know the circumstances in which it is best to opt for a different route.

Light and other electromagnetic waves play a crucial role in almost all modern electronics, for example in our mobile phones. In recent years researchers have developed artificial speciality materials—known as optomechanical metamaterials—which overcome the limitations inherent in natural materials, in order to control the properties of with a high degree of precision.

For example, what are termed are used to change the colour or intensity of light. In internet traffic these switches can be switched on and off up to 100 billion times in a single second. But beyond that the speed cannot be increased any further. These unique speciality materials are also subject to this limit.

"Researchers had high hopes of achieving higher and higher speeds in optical switches by further developing optomechanical metamaterials. We now know why these materials failed to outcompete existing technology in and ," says Sophie Viaene, a nanophotonics researcher at the Department of Physics at Chalmers.

How smart technology gadgets can avoid speed limits
Chalmers researchers Sophie Viaene and Philippe Tassin recently published their research findings in nanophotonics in the well-respected journal Physical Review Letters. They have determined what direction to take in their area of research. Credit: Mia Halleröd Palmgren/ Chalmers University of Technology

To find out why there are speed limits and what they mean, Viaene went outside the field of optics and analysed the phenomenon using what is termed non-linear dynamics in her doctoral thesis. The conclusion she reached is that it is necessary to choose a different route to circumvent the : instead of controlling an entire surface at once, the interaction with light can be controlled more efficiently by manipulating one particle at a time. Another way of solving the problem is to allow the speciality material to remain in constant motion at a constant speed and to measure the variations from this movement.

But Viaene and her supervisor, Associate Professor Philippe Tassin, say that the speed limit does not pose a problem for all applications. It is not necessary to change the properties of light at such high speeds for screens and various types of displays. So there is great potential for the use of these speciality here, since they are thin and can be flexible.

Their results have determined the direction researchers should take in this area of research, and the scientific article was recently published in the highly regarded journal Physical Review Letters. The pathway is now open for the ever smarter watches, screens and glasses of the future.

"The switching limit is not a problem in applications where we see the light, because our eyes do not react all that rapidly. We see a great potential for optomechanical metamaterials in the development of thin, flexible gadgets for interactive visualisation technology," says Tassin, an associate professor in the Department of Physics at Chalmers.

Explore further: Metamaterials open up entirely new possibilities in optics

More information: Sophie Viaene et al, Do Optomechanical Metasurfaces Run Out of Time?, Physical Review Letters (2018). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.120.197402

Related Stories

Metamaterials open up entirely new possibilities in optics

November 29, 2016

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology have developed a method that enables them to manipulate light to follow any predetermined path along a surface. The innovation has now been described as one of the world's ...

Method to significantly enhance optical force

October 2, 2017

Light consists of a flow of photons. If two waveguides – cables for light – are side by side, they attract or repel each other. The interaction is due to the optical force, but the effect is usually extremely small. Physicists ...

20 mph speed limits are effective, study finds

February 13, 2018

A new study published today, The Bristol Twenty Miles Per Hour Limit Evaluation (BRITE) Study by the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol), has found that 20mph speed limits lead to important reductions in average ...

Breaking metamaterial symmetry with reflected light

April 5, 2016

Optical activity—rotation of the polarization of light—is well known to occur within materials that differ from their mirror image. But what happens if this symmetry is broken by the direction of illumination rather than ...

Recommended for you

How smart technology gadgets can avoid speed limits

June 28, 2018

Speed limits apply not only to traffic. There are limitations on the control of light as well, in optical switches for internet traffic, for example. Physicists at Chalmers University of Technology now understand why it is ...

Study provides insight into the physics of the Higgs particle

June 27, 2018

Physicists at the University of Bonn have succeeded in putting a superconducting gas into an exotic state. Their experiments allow new insights into the properties of the Higgs particle, but also into fundamental characteristics ...

THz spectroscopy could help explain water's anomalies

June 27, 2018

Liquid water sustains life on earth, but its physical properties remain mysterious among scientific researchers. Recently, a team of Swiss researchers used existing THz spectroscopy techniques to measure liquid water's hydrogen ...

The physics of better batteries

June 26, 2018

Harvard University researchers are using physics to solve one of the biggest challenges in designing light-weight, long-lasting batteries: how to squeeze more energy into less space.

New tech improves ability to reflect sound back to its source

June 26, 2018

Researchers have developed a device that reflects sound in the direction it came from, rather than deflecting it at an angle. The "retroreflector" can reflect sound across an operating range of 70 degrees in either direction—more ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.