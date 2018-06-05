Researchers assess how the quality of red sea urchin roe—uni—influences fishermen's behavior

June 6, 2018 by Julie Cohen, University of California - Santa Barbara
California's other gold
The red sea urchin is one of the most highly valued coastal fisheries in California. Credit: Katie Davis

Sea urchin roe is an acquired taste. Served as sushi, uni—the Japanese word for this delicacy—is actually the reproductive organ of the sea urchin.

One of the most highly valued coastal fisheries in California is the red sea urchin (Mesocentrotus franciscanus), found in the Pacific Ocean from Alaska to Baja California. Red sea urchins are sold to processors who determine the price of each uni batch based on its quality—a function of its size, shape, texture and color (usually orange to yellow).

As a part of her doctoral dissertation at UC Santa Barbara, marine ecologist Sarah Teck explored how sea urchin quality could be quantified and used to predict fishermen's behavior. She and her colleagues found that understanding the local dynamics of this fished resource can make management strategy evaluation and planning more effective. The findings appear in the journal PLOS ONE.

"Our work quantifies some of the rich information that sea urchin fishermen have known for years about this valuable resource," said Teck,who is currently a UC MEXUS-CONACYT postdoctoral fellow at the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California in Ensenada, Mexico.

Over a three-year period, Teck examined more than 2,500 specimens from sea urchin fishermen working throughout the seasons in the Santa Barbara Channel. Using California Department of Fish and Wildlife data, the researchers identified a predictable pattern: When the quality of uni improved, fishermen got better prices, so they fished more. The scientists also documented patterns of fishing across the seascape.

Numerous factors determine the behavior of fishermen collecting these organisms from the wild, including weather and seasonal supply and demand. However, the study found that a significant predictor of sea urchin fishermen's behavior stems from the animal's seasonal reproductive cycle.

"We always knew that sea urchin fishermen follow the 'gold'—and fish more when the product is better," Teck explained. "But we were surprised to find that the organism's reproductive cycle explained such a large percentage—between 69 and 92 percent—of the variability in catch, price, effort and value within the industry."

Sea urchin divers respond to the resource quality—in this case, the timing of the reproductive cycle. In the northern Channel Islands, when quality is higher (in the fall and early winter), their product is worth more money, so divers harvest larger quantities. However, the study also provided evidence that the sea urchins' in Southern California differs significantly from published patterns in the north, where statewide fishing regulations initially were developed.

According to Teck, recent shifts in the marine environment—such as extreme warming events, sea urchin disease outbreaks and kelp loss in certain areas—likely have played a significant role in the recent 46 percent reduction in sea urchin catch statewide.

"Although the general patterns from our data may be considered common knowledge within the sea urchin industry, we have identified a method to predict the performance of the fishery based on a simple measure that can be used for management purposes," Teck said. "An adaptive management scheme applied on a smaller spatial scale may be more effective—especially given the extreme and rapid ecological and environmental changes that have occurred in the region in recent years."

Explore further: Tasty and pink, sea urchin species may be a climate-tolerant food source

More information: Sarah J. Teck et al, Quality of a fished resource: Assessing spatial and temporal dynamics, PLOS ONE (2018). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0196864

Related Stories

Sea urchins—from pest to plate

August 10, 2017

It is one of the most valued seafood products and destroys kelp forests worth millions of NOK. Can sea urchin harvest be profitable? This is the subject of a project led by the Norwegian Institute of Water Research (NIVA). ...

Human impact on sea urchin abundance

April 25, 2018

Sea urchin populations are more sensitive to human activities than previously believed, according to a half-century observational study. Researchers found that changing water temperature and algal blooms strongly affected ...

When it comes to predators, size matters

January 25, 2017

Marine reserves play an important role in sustaining ecosystem diversity and abundance. Their presence enables certain species to return to a natural size structure, which enables predators to control destructive prey.

New Gulf of Maine study investigates return of kelp

March 20, 2018

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences has been awarded funding from Maine Sea Grant for a new study of kelp forests in the Gulf of Maine. Senior Research Scientist Douglas Rasher will lead the project with support from University ...

Enhancing green sea urchin egg production

July 9, 2014

Enhancing green sea urchin egg production to aid Maine's depressed urchin market is the research focus of a University of Maine marine bioresources graduate student.

Recommended for you

Study on economics of fishing on the high seas

June 6, 2018

As much as 54 percent of the high seas fishing industry would be unprofitable at its current scale without large government subsidies, according to a new study by researchers from the National Geographic Society; the University ...

