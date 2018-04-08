Human impact on sea urchin abundance

April 10, 2018, Kyoto University
Human impact on sea urchin abundance
Arial view of Hatakejima Island, Wakayama, where the study took place over 50 years. Credit: Kyoto University / Nakano Lab

Sea urchin populations are more sensitive to human activities than previously believed, according to a half-century observational study. Researchers found that changing water temperature and algal blooms strongly affected sea urchin populations and even caused some abnormal development of their larvae. The research is published in the journal Ecological Indicators.

Continuous, long-term monitoring is important for detecting ecological changes and understanding their causes. Sea urchins are ecological drivers that can affect the dynamics of whole communities, thanks to their extensive eating of seaweed and large population fluctuations. They are also commonly found in shallow water and therefore subject to human influences, yet few long-term studies focus on their health.

Between 1963 and 2014, researchers studied the dynamics of three common species of sea urchins in a fixed area off Hatakejima Island, a marine reserve in southern Japan, making this the longest running study of its kind. Each year they conducted a survey of the area, and between 1983 and 2008, six surveys were taken of the entire coast. The three species showed similar overall trends, with large numbers in the 1960s and 1970s, abrupt declines in the late 1970s or early 1980s, and a recovery toward the late 1990s.

The team from several Japanese institutes, found that red —another term for algal bloom—along with warm winter ocean temperatures, and current are related to the abundance and species richness of these three commonest sea urchins. Each species was affected by different factors, and in one, red tides were linked to , providing a rare connection between larval and post-larval ecology of an intertidal animal—one that is in water at high tide and out of water at low tide—over a long term.

Professor Tomoyuki Nakano, from Kyoto University said: "Our study is the longest of its kind into sea urchin populations, and demonstrates the importance of monitoring impacts of environmental stressors and addressing the mechanisms of changes in the abundance of not only but other marine creatures."

The team conclude that because human impacts will continue to affect marine invertebrates, long-term studies like this one will be invaluable in understanding . Combining these observations with experimental approaches will shed light on relationships between environmental factors.

Explore further: Tasty and pink, sea urchin species may be a climate-tolerant food source

More information: "Effects of temperature and red tides on sea urchin abundance and species richness over 45 years in Southern Japan" Ecological Indicators, DOI: 10.1016/j.ecolind.2018.03.040

Related Stories

How can we avoid kelp beds turning into barren grounds?

November 28, 2014

Urchins are marine invertebrates that mould the biological richness of marine grounds. However, an excessive proliferation of urchins may also have severe ecological consequences on marine grounds as they reduce algal cover ...

Recommended for you

Bugs, microbes and death can inform the living

April 10, 2018

It's been said that people can be judged by the company they keep. New research from Michigan State University shows that what's true for the living also is true for the dead.

Repeat spawning comes with tradeoffs for trout

April 10, 2018

Steelhead trout that spawn multiple times have more than twice the lifetime reproductive success of single spawning trout, suggesting there is a substantial benefit associated with repeat spawning. But it comes with a tradeoff, ...

20-year-old mystery of malaria vaccine target solved

April 9, 2018

The human piece of a malaria infection puzzle has been revealed for the first time, solving a long-standing mystery. A protein displayed on the surface of malaria parasites called "TRAP" is a high-priority vaccine target, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.