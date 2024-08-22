The University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) was originally established as a teacher's college in 1907. In 1944, UCSB joined the University of California system and represents one of the 10 sister campuses of the UC system. UCSB has a student enrollment of 20,000 plus in the graduate and undergraduate programs. Today, five Nobel Laureates are on the faculty of UCSB. Finn E. Kydland—Economics, David J. Gross—Physics, Alan J. Heeger—Chemistry, Herbert Kroemer—Physics and Walter Kohn—Chemistry. UCSB features the Center for Biologically Inspired Nanocomposite Materials, Center for Nanotechnology for Treatment, Understanding and Monitoring of Cancer, Center for Nanotechnology in Society, The Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics and approximately eight other specialized institutes for research in science. UCSB has a strong computing and technology component. Research abstracts are published on-line and further information is available through the Public External Affairs Center.

Address
University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2100
Website
http://www.ucsb.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Santa_Barbara

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of California - Santa Barbara

Coral reefs: Battlegrounds for survival in a changing climate

Coral reefs, those vibrant underwater cities, stand on the precipice of collapse. While rising ocean temperatures and coral bleaching grab headlines, a new essay in Current Biology reveals a hidden layer of complexity in ...

Ecology

Jul 8, 2024

0

1

New study reveals comet airburst evidence from 12,800 years ago

Researchers continue to expand the case for the Younger Dryas Impact hypothesis. The idea proposes that a fragmented comet smashed into the Earth's atmosphere 12,800 years ago, causing a widespread climatic shift that, among ...

Planetary Sciences

Jun 26, 2024

0

624

A conservation market could incentivize global ocean protection

The countries of the world have agreed: Our planet needs more protection from human activity. And with the globe facing an assortment of environmental crises, they realized the plan needed to be ambitious. Thirty-by-thirty ...

Environment

Jun 13, 2024

1

8

page 1 from 40