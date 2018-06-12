NASA finds small strength in newly formed Tropical Depression 08W

On May 19, NASA's Terra satellite showed a few very powerful thunderstorms (yellow) northwest of the center where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL Tropical Depression 08W formed around the same time as Tropical Storm 07W, and both are in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean basin. While 07W formed to the northeast of Taiwan, 08W formed to Taiwan's southwest. NASA's Terra satellite captured an infrared image of the 08W that revealed a concentrated area of strong storms as it neared Taiwan.

On June 14 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), 08W's center was located near 23.0 degrees north latitude and 120.9 degrees east longitude, about 158 nautical miles south-southwest of Taipei, Taiwan. 08W was moving to the northeast at 14.5 mph (12 knots/22.2 kph) and maintained maximum sustained winds near 29 mph (25 knots/46 kph).

At 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 UTC) on May 19, the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite gathered infrared data on 08W as it approached Taiwan's southwestern coast. Infrared data provides temperature information. MODIS revealed a few very powerful thunderstorms around the center where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). NASA research has shown that cloud tops with temperatures that cold were high in the troposphere and have the ability to generate heavy rain.

The Central Weather Bureau of Taiwan issued an Extremely Heavy Rain Advisory is in effect from tonight, June 14, through Friday morning June 15 for Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hengchun Peninsula, Taitung County, Lanyu and Ludao Islands.

A Heavy Rain Advisory or Extremely Heavy Rain Advisory is in effect from tonight, June 14, through Friday morning June 15 for Taichung City Mountain Area, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Yilan County, Hualien County and Penghu County.

Strong Wind Advisory is in effect from tonight, June 14, through Friday night, June 15 for the Lienchung County including the Keelung North Coast, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hengchun Peninsula, Yilan County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Lanyu and Ludao Islands, Penghu County, Kinmen Area and the Matsu Area.

A Strong Wind Advisory (over land) in effect from tonight June 14, through Friday night, June 15 for Kinmen County that includes Keelung North Coast, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hengchun Peninsula, Yilan County, Hualien County, Taitung County, Lanyu and Ludao Islands, Penghu County, Kinmen Area and Matsu Area.

08W is forecast to move in a northeasterly direction and exit Taiwan on June 15 and move toward Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan.

