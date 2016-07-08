NASA looks at Typhoon Nepartak over Taiwan in visible and infrared light

A thermal image of Typhoon Nepartak from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite taken on July 7 at 17:45 UTC (1:45 p.m. EDT) as it was approaching Taiwan. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response

NASA's Aqua and Terra satellites provided a visible and infrared view of Typhoon Nepartak before and during its movement over Taiwan.

The MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite read cloud top temperatures in a thermal image of Typhoon Nepartak on July 7 at 17:45 UTC (1:45 p.m. EDT) as it was approaching Taiwan. The infrared temperature data enables scientists to learn where the strongest storms are located within a typhoon. The colder the cloud tops, the higher they are in the troposphere and the stronger the storms. NASA data has shown that cloud tops that are as cold as minus 63 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 53 degrees Celsius) have the ability to generate heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals compiled by Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau confirmed high rainfall totals.

On July 8 at 03:10 UTC (July 7 at 11:10 p.m. EDT) the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of Typhoon Nepartak that showed the storm over Taiwan.

Taiwan Central Emergency Operations Center reported three deaths and 142 injuries.

At 12 p.m. EDT (1600 UTC) on July 8, 2016, Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau noted several advisories in effect. Torrential Rain Advisory areas include: Nantou County Mountain Area, Chiayi County Mountain Area, Tainan City Mountain Area, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, Hengchun Peninsula, Hualien County Mountain Area and Taitung County Mountain Area.

An Extremely Heavy Rain Advisory remains in effect for the Taichung City Mountain Area, Yunlin County Mountain Area, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Yilan County Mountain Area, Hualien County, Taitung County, Lanyu and Ludao Islands and Penghu County.

A Heavy Rain Advisory is in effect for the Taipei City Mountain Area, New Taipei City Mountain Area, Taoyuan City Mountain Area, Hsinchu County Mountain Area, Miaoli County Mountain Area, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Yilan County, Kinmen Area and Matsu Area.

At 1500 UTC (11 a.m. EDT) on July 8, 2016 Typhoon Nepartak had maximum sustained winds near 70 knots (80.5 mph/129.6 kph). The center of the storm was located near 23.3 north latitude and 119.7 east longitude, about 146 nautical mile southwest of Taipei, Taiwan. Nepartak was moving slowly across the Taiwan Strait at 4 knots (4.6 mph/7.4 kph) in a northwesterly direction.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) noted that the central circulation has been decoupled so the system is no longer stacked on top of itself. The strongest thunderstorms and flaring convection is occurring along the southern quadrant of the storm. JTWC said "Typhoon Nepartak is forecast to continue weakening in the near term due to the decoupled nature of the system, and its close proximity to land."

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau posted 24 hour accumulated rainfall above 50 mm from weather stations with as of July 7, 2016 as of 23:10 p.m. (7:10 p.m. Taiwan local time): Hualien County Fuli Township: 551.0 mm; Pingtung County Shizi Township: 487.0 mm; Hualien County Xiulin Township: 486.0 mm; Pingtung County Mudan Township: 477.0 mm; Taitung County Daren Township: 466.0 mm; Hualien County Yuli Township: 459.5 mm; Hualien County Wanrong Township: 457.5 mm; Taitung County Guanshan Township: 446.0 mm; Pingtung County Chunri Township: 444.0 mm; Hualien County Zhuoxi Township: 414.0 mm; Hualien County Fenglin Township: 402.0 mm; Pingtung County Taiwu Township: 400.0 mm; Taitung County Haiduan Township: 382.0 mm; Hualien County Guangfu Township: 378.5 mm; Hualien County Ruisui Township: 377.0 mm; Hualien County Shoufeng Township: 350.5 mm.

For updates from Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau, visit: http://www.cwb.gov.tw.

Nepartak has crossed Taiwan and is now headed for mainland China, where it will dissipate.