More delay, cost for NASA's next-generation space telescope

June 27, 2018 by Marcia Dunn
More delay, cost for NASA's next-generation space telescope
This 2015 artist's rendering provided by Northrop Grumman via NASA shows the James Webb Space Telescope. On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, NASA announced that the next-generation telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021 and the its lifetime cost is now expected to reach nearly $10 billion. (Northrop Grumman/NASA via AP)

NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope—again.

NASA announced Wednesday that the James Webb Space Telescope will now fly no earlier than 2021. The delay means the observatory's overall cost is now expected to reach nearly $10 billion.

Officials blame worker error for at least part of the escalating costs and delays, dating back a decade. Despite the latest trouble, an independent review board urges that the project continue.

Just last month, NASA said fasteners came off the during a vibration test conducted by its primary contractor, Northrop Grumman.

NASA considers Webb its highest science priority and a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, orbiting since 1990.

In March, NASA announced that it was delaying launch until 2020.

Explore further: NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020 (Update)

Related Stories

NASA's Webb telescope emerges from Chamber A

December 1, 2017

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, or Webb, emerged from Chamber A at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 1 to prepare for its upcoming move to California.

Recommended for you

Grease in space

June 27, 2018

The galaxy is rich in grease-like molecules, according to an Australian-Turkish team. Astronomers at the University of New South Wales in Sydney (UNSW), and Ege University in Turkey used a laboratory to manufacture material ...

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

chemhaznet1
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Jesus, is this thing ever gonna make it to space? It's so sad that this program keeps getting delayed because it has such a huge potential to benefit humanity.
Da Schneib
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Rather find this stuff out on the ground where we can fix it cheap. Shame they didn't do that with the Hubble; remember that debacle? Turned out to have spherical aberration. This was not NASA's fault; the instrument used to check the mirror figuring had been mis-assembled. The mirror was ground to perfection to the measurement of the instrument; however, the final figure was off with a turned edge because of the mis-assembly. It cost some US$50 million to correct the problem, plus the cost of the shuttle launch and operations. In addition, the launch was delayed by years by the Challenger disaster, and the telescope had to be kept in an enormously expensive controlled environment while it awaited launch. This last was the most expensive problem, and had nothing to do with the instrument itself. In the end it wound up costing ten times the original estimates, and operations and upgrade costs doubled this again.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.