NASA's Webb Telescope team prepares for earsplitting acoustic test

February 24, 2017
NASA's Webb Telescope team prepares for earsplitting acoustic test
The James Webb Sapce Telescope inside the acoustics chamber at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. Credit: NASA

Inside NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland the James Webb Space Telescope team completed the environmental portion of vibration testing and prepared for the acoustic test on the telescope.

Engineers and technicians pushed the telescope (wrapped in a clean tent) through a large set of insulated steel doors nearly a foot thick into the Acoustic Test Chamber, where the telescope will be exposed to the earsplitting noise (and resulting vibration) of launch. These photos show the telescope outside (left) and inside (right) the acoustics chamber.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the scientific successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. It will be the most powerful space telescope ever built. Webb is an international project led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.

NASA's Webb Telescope team prepares for earsplitting acoustic test
The James Webb Sapce Telescope outside the acoustics chamber at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. Credit: NASA

Explore further: Image: Final mirror installed in James Webb Space Telescope

Related Stories

Image: Final mirror installed in James Webb Space Telescope

February 8, 2016

Inside a massive clean room at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland the James Webb Space Telescope team used a robotic am to install the last of the telescope's 18 mirrors onto the telescope structure.

Image: Testing the James Webb Space Telescope Pathfinder

September 30, 2016

In this photograph taken on Sept. 1, 2016, the James Webb Space Telescope Pathfinder structure has been configured for the Thermal Pathfinder Test at NASA Johnson Space Center's giant thermal vacuum chamber, called Chamber ...

NASA gives the Webb Telescope a shakedown

February 13, 2017

Scientists and engineers had many challenges in designing the components of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and then had to custom design and build ways to test it.

New video shows Webb Telescope first mirror installation

December 7, 2015

A new video from NASA shows the successful installation of the first of 18 flight mirrors onto the James Webb Space Telescope Structure, at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The installation of the ...

Recommended for you

The dawn of a new era for Supernova 1987a (Update)

February 24, 2017

Three decades ago, astronomers spotted one of the brightest exploding stars in more than 400 years. The titanic supernova, called Supernova 1987A (SN 1987A), blazed with the power of 100 million suns for several months following ...

'Ring of fire' eclipse treat for southern skygazers

February 24, 2017

A spectacular "ring of fire" solar eclipse Sunday will regale skygazers in South America and southern Africa, with seafarers in the nearby Atlantic getting a front-row view too, astronomers say.

Vast luminous nebula poses a cosmic mystery

February 23, 2017

Astronomers have found an enormous, glowing blob of gas in the distant universe, with no obvious source of power for the light it is emitting. Called an "enormous Lyman-alpha nebula" (ELAN), it is the brightest and among ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.