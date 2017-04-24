Image: James Webb Space Telescope mirror seen in full bloom

April 25, 2017 by Laura Betz
Image: James Webb Space Telescope mirror seen in full bloom
Credit: NASA/Desiree Stover

It's springtime and the deployed primary mirror of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope looks like a spring flower in full bloom.

In this photo, NASA technicians lifted the telescope using a crane and moved it inside a clean room at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Once launched into space, the Webb telescope's 18-segmented gold mirror is specially designed to capture infrared light from the first galaxies that formed in the early Universe, and will help the telescope peer inside dust clouds where stars and planetary systems are forming today.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the scientific successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. It will be the most powerful space telescope ever built. Webb is an international project led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency.

Explore further: NASA's Webb Telescope team prepares for earsplitting acoustic test

More information: For more information about the Webb telescope visit: www.jwst.nasa.gov or www.nasa.gov/webb

Related Stories

Image: Final mirror installed in James Webb Space Telescope

February 8, 2016

Inside a massive clean room at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland the James Webb Space Telescope team used a robotic am to install the last of the telescope's 18 mirrors onto the telescope structure.

Image: James Webb Space Telescope lights out inspection

April 18, 2017

After completion of its vibration and acoustic testing in March, the James Webb Space Telescope – JWST – is shown here undergoing a detailed 'lights out' inspection in one of NASA's cleanrooms at the Goddard Space Flight ...

New video shows Webb Telescope first mirror installation

December 7, 2015

A new video from NASA shows the successful installation of the first of 18 flight mirrors onto the James Webb Space Telescope Structure, at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The installation of the ...

Image: Testing the James Webb Space Telescope Pathfinder

September 30, 2016

In this photograph taken on Sept. 1, 2016, the James Webb Space Telescope Pathfinder structure has been configured for the Thermal Pathfinder Test at NASA Johnson Space Center's giant thermal vacuum chamber, called Chamber ...

Recommended for you

Astronomers detect dozens of new quasars and galaxies

April 25, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of astronomers led by Yoshiki Matsuoka of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) has detected a treasure trove of new high-redshift quasars (or quasi-stellar objects) and luminous galaxies. ...

Team discovers lull in Mars' giant impact history

April 25, 2017

From the earliest days of our solar system's history, collisions between astronomical objects have shaped the planets and changed the course of their evolution. Studying the early bombardment history of Mars, scientists at ...

Preliminary results of Breakthrough Listen project released

April 25, 2017

(Phys.org)—The team of researchers working on the Breakthrough Listen project (affiliated with SETI) has released preliminary findings after sifting through several petabytes of data obtained from three telescopes involved ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.