December 1, 2016

Image: NASA's Webb Telescope clean room 'transporter'

by NASA

Image: NASA's Webb Telescope clean room 'transporter'
Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

What looks like a teleporter from science fiction being draped over NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, is actually a "clean tent."

The clean tent protects Webb from dust and dirt when engineers at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland transport the next generation space telescope out of the relatively dust-free cleanroom and into the shirtsleeve environment of the vibration and acoustics testing areas.

In two years, a rocket will be the transporter that carries the Webb into so it can orbit one million miles from Earth and peer back over 13.5 billion years to see the first stars and galaxies forming out of the darkness of the .

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: NASA's Webb Telescope clean room 'transporter' (2016, December 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-image-nasa-webb-telescope-room.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Final mirror installed in James Webb Space Telescope
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

17 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)