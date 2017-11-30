NASA's Webb telescope emerges from Chamber A

December 1, 2017
NASA's Webb telescope emerges from Chamber A
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope emerged from Chamber A at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 1, 2017, to prepare for its upcoming move to California. Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, or Webb, emerged from Chamber A at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 1 to prepare for its upcoming move to California.

The telescope's combined science instruments and optical element recently completed about 100 days of inside Johnson's Chamber A, a massive thermal vacuum testing chamber at the center. Scientists and engineers at Johnson put Webb through a series of tests designed to ensure the telescope functioned as expected in an extremely cold, airless environment akin to that of space.

This move outside the chamber brings Webb one step closer to its journey to Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems in Redondo Beach, California, where it will be integrated with its spacecraft element to form the complete James Webb Space Telescope observatory. The spacecraft element is Webb's combined sunshield and .

NASA's Webb telescope emerges from Chamber A
Engineers pose by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shortly after it emerged from Chamber A at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on Dec. 1, 2017. Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn

Explore further: Image: James Webb Telescope tested in thermal vacuum chamber

Related Stories

NASA's Webb Telescope summertime deep-freeze continues

August 9, 2017

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope began a nearly 100-day cryogenic test in a giant chamber in Texas in mid-July. Components of the Webb have previously endured similar tests to ensure they would function in the cold environment ...

Recommended for you

An orbital dance may help preserve oceans on icy worlds

December 1, 2017

Heat generated by the gravitational pull of moons formed from massive collisions could extend the lifetimes of liquid water oceans beneath the surface of large icy worlds in our outer solar system, according to new NASA research. ...

Hydrothermal vent experiments bring Enceladus to Earth

December 1, 2017

Laboratory experiments on Earth can now simulate the conditions under which life might emerge on Saturn's moon Enceladus, as well as other icy alien worlds, according to new research published in the September 2017 issue ...

The mysterious star MWC349

December 1, 2017

Molecular clouds in interstellar space can sometimes produce natural masers (the radio wavelength analogs of lasers) that shine with bright, narrow beams of radiation. Regions of active star formation generate some of the ...

Giant black hole pair photobombs Andromeda galaxy

November 30, 2017

It seems like even black holes can't resist the temptation to insert themselves unannounced into photographs. A cosmic photobomb found as a background object in images of the nearby Andromeda galaxy has revealed what could ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.