Escaped lion shot dead at Belgium zoo, sparking criticism

June 21, 2018
The lioness escaped from its enclosure, sparking a three-hour man hunt
The lioness escaped from its enclosure, sparking a three-hour man hunt

Belgian police have been criticised for shooting dead a young lioness at a zoo on Thursday after it escaped from its enclosure.

The animal was killed at Planckendael Zoo in Mechelen, between Brussels and Antwerp, when it came within 10 metres (33 feet) of the carriage of a tourist train where several visitors had taken refuge.

According to media reports, the lion was able to leave its enclosure on Thursday morning because of a mistake by staff.

Ben Weyts, the minister for animal welfare in the Flemish region, said the death was "terrible and inexplicable," Belga news agency reported.

He said the decision to shoot the lion had been taken "solely" by police, who had intervened to secure the site, and demanded an investigation.

But the zoo's management on Thursday afternoon told the Gazet van Antwerpen newspaper that it took responsiblity for the death.

"As security was compromised, we decided, in consultation with the police, to kill the animal," an official was quoted as saying.

During the three-hour hunt, many visitors hid in staff offices and children on a school trip were stopped from getting off their coach.

The was shot dead after two unsuccessful attempts at anaesthetising it.

Children who arrived at the zoo for a school trip were stopped from getting off their coach
Children who arrived at the zoo for a school trip were stopped from getting off their coach

The Belgian association Gaia criticised the "cowboy mentality" of the .

"Since all the safety precautions had been taken, was it necessary to resort to such a drastic measure against the animal?" Gaia chief Michel Vandenbosch told AFP.

Planckendael is one of the three largest zoos in the country.

Explore further: Two rare sea lion attacks shut down cove in San Francisco Bay

Related Stories

White lion shot dead near Canadian capital

February 29, 2016

An African white lion was shot dead after escaping from its enclosure at a small private zoo near Ottawa over the weekend, the facility's owner announced Monday.

Whale dies on Belgian beach

February 8, 2012

A 13-metre (42-foot) sperm whale died Wednesday after washing up on a Belgian beach, the country's Royal Institute of Natural Science said.

Recommended for you

Fish's use of electricity might shed light on human illnesses

June 21, 2018

Deep in the night in muddy African rivers, a fish uses electrical charges to sense the world around it and communicate with other members of its species. Signaling in electrical spurts that last only a few tenths of a thousandth ...

Not junk: 'Jumping gene' is critical for early embryo

June 21, 2018

A so-called "jumping gene" that researchers long considered either genetic junk or a pernicious parasite is actually a critical regulator of the first stages of embryonic development, according to a new study in mice led ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.