February 29, 2016

White lion shot dead near Canadian capital

An African white lion, like this one pictured on December 23, 2015, escaped from its pen at a private zoo in Wendover, Ontario
An African white lion, like this one pictured on December 23, 2015, escaped from its pen at a private zoo in Wendover, Ontario

An African white lion was shot dead after escaping from its enclosure at a small private zoo near Ottawa over the weekend, the facility's owner announced Monday.

The big male cat had gotten out of its pen Sunday afternoon.

Although the zoo on the outskirts of Wendover, Ontario is closed to the public over the winter, for safety reasons staff "made the decision to euthanize the ," Papanack Park Zoo owner Kerri Bayford said in a statement.

"The risk to the public of trying to sedate the lion was simply too high as the sedative takes too long to kick in and this would have put everyone at risk," Bayford said.

Zoo officials blamed "human error" for the lion's escape. They are conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

Animals from the have been featured in a popular Canadian children's television show and another African lion had reportedly been a model for production sketches for the main character in the animated film "The Lion King."

New owners took over two years ago after a former staffer accused the facility of keeping animals in substandard conditions.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: White lion shot dead near Canadian capital (2016, February 29) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-white-lion-shot-dead-canadian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Lion gives birth to 3 cubs at Cincinnati Zoo
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)