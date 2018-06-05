June 5, 2018

Google honors legendary marathoner Tom Longboat

by Brett Molina, Usa Today

Google is using its logo Monday to celebrate one of Canada's most renowned marathon runners.

June 4 marks the 131st birthday of Tom Longboat, born on Six Nations Reserve in Ontario.

Google's logo features an animation of Longboat running behind the backdrop of a city. Right next to it is the Canadian maple leaf.

Longboat started racing in 1905, winning the Boston Marathon two years later. In 1909, he began his career as a professional racer.

According to Google, one of Longboat's biggest achievements was his routine. He was the first to apply a technique well known to fitness buffs: mixing days of hard workouts, easier workouts and recovery days.

While racing professionally, Longboat served as a dispatch runner for the Canadian Army during World War I, delivering messages between military posts.

Longboat is so important to Canadian sports history, Ontario celebrates "Tom Longboat Day" every year on his birthday.

©2018 USA Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Google honors legendary marathoner Tom Longboat (2018, June 5) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-06-google-honors-legendary-marathoner-tom.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Google honors geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

43 minutes ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

11 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)