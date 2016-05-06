Google front page celebrates Sigmund Freud's 160th birthday

This image provided by Google shows the artwork for Google's home page on Friday, May 6, 2016. Google is celebrating Sigmund Freud's 160th birthday with a special doodle. Visitors to Google's home page in much of the world are seeing an image of Freud's head nestled between a pair of icebergs with a passing ship going by. Freud is known as the father of psychoanalysis. (Google via AP)

Google is celebrating Sigmund Freud's 160th birthday with a special doodle.

Instead of a Google logo, visitors to its home page in much of the world Friday are seeing an image of Freud's head nestled between a pair of icebergs with a passing ship going by.

Freud is known as the father of psychoanalysis.

Google says an image of a leather couch "might be the typical visual associated with Freud and other therapists." The company says its artist used an iceberg theme because the vast hidden bases of icebergs reference "the murky depths of the unconscious mind."

