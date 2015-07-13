Google honors Olympic runner Fanny Blankers-Koen, 'The Flying Housewife'

April 26, 2018 by Brett Molina, Usa Today

Google is paying tribute to "The Flying Housewife."

On Thursday, Google's search logo is a tribute to Dutch Olympian Fanny Blankers-Koen, who would have celebrated her .

Blankers-Koen first competed in the Olympics in 1936, finishing fifth in the 4x100 meter relay and sixth in the high jump.

After the next two Games were cancelled because of World War II, Blankers-Koen made her mark during the 1948 Olympics in London. The 30-year-old mother of two won four gold medals, including the 100m and 80m hurdles. She did this despite receiving letters criticizing her for competing and not focusing on her children.

She became the first woman to win four medals in a single Olympics, earning her the nickname "The Flying Housewife."

In 1999, the International Association of Athletics Federations named her the top of the 20th century.

Explore further: Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals to be made of recycled metals

Related Stories

Google pays tribute to Flintstones

September 30, 2010

Google paid tribute to the Flintstones on Thursday, devoting the celebrated logo on its home page to Fred, Wilma, Barney and Betty on their 50th anniversary.

Google pays tribute to origami pioneer

March 14, 2012

Google paid tribute on Wednesday to the "father of the modern origami" Akira Yoshizawa by transforming its celebrated homepage logo into an homage to the folded-paper art pioneer.

Recommended for you

Balancing nuclear and renewable energy

April 25, 2018

Nuclear power plants typically run either at full capacity or not at all. Yet the plants have the technical ability to adjust to the changing demand for power and thus better accommodate sources of renewable energy such as ...

Researchers 3-D print electronics and cells directly on skin

April 25, 2018

In a groundbreaking new study, researchers at the University of Minnesota used a customized, low-cost 3D printer to print electronics on a real hand for the first time. The technology could be used by soldiers on the battlefield ...

Electrode shape improves neurostimulation for small targets

April 24, 2018

A cross-like shape helps the electrodes of implantable neurostimulation devices to deliver more charge to specific areas of the nervous system, possibly prolonging device life span, says research published in March in Scientific ...

China auto show highlights industry's electric ambitions

April 22, 2018

The biggest global auto show of the year showcases China's ambitions to become a leader in electric cars and the industry's multibillion-dollar scramble to roll out models that appeal to price-conscious but demanding Chinese ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.