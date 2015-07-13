Google honors geochemist Katsuko Saruhashi

March 23, 2018 by Brett Molina, Usa Today

Google is using its logo Thursday to honor a pioneer in geochemistry.

The company's latest doodle pays tribute to Katsuko Saruhashi, born on this day 98 years ago in Japan.

Saruhashi is credited with creating a table bearing her name accurately measuring the amount of in water based on its temperature, pH level and chlorinity. The table has served as a critical tool for oceanographers.

Saruhashi also developed a technique to trace how travels across oceans.

Google's doodle features an image of Saruhashi with an oceanic backdrop to symbolize her achievements.

Saruhashi was not only the first woman earn a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Tokyo in 1957, but the first woman elected to the Science Council of Japan.

She also started the Saruhashi Prize in 1981, which recognizes female scientists for research in natural sciences.

