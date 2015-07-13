Google Doodle honors philanthropist George Peabody

March 20, 2018 by Brett Molina, Usa Today

Google is paying tribute Friday to "the father of modern philanthropy."

On March 16, 1867, George Peabody received the Congressional Gold Medal after donating $2 million to education initiatives.

Born in 1795, Peabody stopped attending at age 11 before working at a general store, according to a biography on the website for Yale University's Peabody Museum of Natural History.

Peabody eventually became partner in a wholesale dry goods business, conducting most of his business out of Baltimore. He settled in London in 1837 and became a banker, which is where he amassed most of his wealth.

During his lifetime, Peabody gave away more than $8 million to causes such as education. In 1866, Peabody gave $150,000 to help establish the Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale, where his nephew attended college.

Friday's doodle was created as part of a volunteer art mural project. The mural sits inside the student cafeteria at George Peabody Elementary School in San Francisco.

