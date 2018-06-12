Germany wants EU-wide safety system for truck 'blind spots'

June 15, 2018

Germany's transport minister wants trucks fitted with compulsory 'blind spot' safety systems to prevent pedestrians and cyclists from being killed by careless drivers.

Properly arranged mirrors normally ensure that can see all areas in front of and beside their vehicles. But a series of in recent months has strengthened calls from road safety activists for more stringent measures.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer plans to meet with truck manufacturers, freight companies, cycling advocates and police to discuss the use of sensors to aid drivers. His spokesman Ingo Strater said Friday "the minister would prefer to introduce such systems as soon as possible" but is also bound by European vehicle approval rules.

The group ADFC says 21 cyclists have been killed by right-turning trucks so far this year in Germany.

Explore further: Why traffic accidents with cyclists are becoming increasingly more common

Related Stories

New technology gives truck drivers all-around visibility

October 7, 2014

Volvo Trucks has developed new technology specifically to protect pedestrians and cyclists. The unique technology enables a vehicle to do a 360 degree scan of everything that happens around it. Much like a human mind works, ...

Cycle smartly

April 27, 2018

(HealthDay)—Bicycling outdoors can feel more like fun than the high-quality aerobic activity it is. And while you may be tempted to dust off your old two-wheeler, you might want to consider a new one.

Recommended for you

Apple closing iPhone security gap used by law enforcement

June 14, 2018

Apple is closing a security gap that allowed outsiders to pry personal information from locked iPhones without a password, a change that will thwart law enforcement agencies that have been exploiting the vulnerability to ...

New 28-GHz transceiver paves the way for future 5G devices

June 12, 2018

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have designed and fabricated a tiny, but incredibly fast, reliable, and accurate 28-GHz transceiver meant for stable high-speed 5G communications. The fabricated transceiver trumps ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.